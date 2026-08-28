LSU Health Foundation Raises Record $17.9M

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU Health Foundation has announced a record-breaking fiscal year, increasing philanthropic support by 171% over the previous year to a total of $17.9 million.

The milestone marks a new chapter for the Foundation under the leadership of President and CEO Katie Acuff, Esq. and reflects growing confidence among donors in the Foundation’s vision and commitment to advancing LSU Health New Orleans. The Foundation, the university’s official philanthropic partner, manages more than $200 million in assets dedicated to advancing LSU Health New Orleans’ mission.

This unprecedented investment is already creating meaningful opportunities for LSU Health New Orleans students and faculty. In FY2026, scholarship funding awarded to students increased by more than 85%, growing from $669,019 in FY2025 to more than $1.24 million. These investments help recruit and support the next generation of healthcare professionals while driving advancements in education, cutting-edge research, and patient care across Louisiana.

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The Foundation’s renewed focus on donor engagement, campus partnerships, and operational excellence has strengthened its ability to connect philanthropic investment with the priorities of LSU Health New Orleans, giving donors greater confidence that their generosity is making a lasting impact.

“These remarkable results are a testament to the generosity of our donors and their belief in the life-changing work happening every day at LSU Health New Orleans,” said Katie Acuff, President and CEO of the LSU Health Foundation. “We are honored by the trust our supporters have placed in us and are committed to ensuring every philanthropic investment advances our mission of improving health through education, research, and patient care.”

LSU Health Foundation – Philanthropy in Action

One of these supporters is the Al Copeland Foundation, which has championed LSU Health for over a decade. Through its longstanding collaboration with LSU Health, the Al Copeland Foundation has helped advance clinical trials, immunotherapy research, patient outreach initiatives, and programs like the Virtual Research Nurse Program designed to bring lifesaving care closer to home. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving health outcomes and accelerating discoveries that benefit patients and families throughout Louisiana.

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“My dad’s cancer journey changed our family forever. When the treatment he needed wasn’t available here, we had to search far from home for answers,” said Al Copeland, Jr. “LSU Health has helped change that reality, advancing groundbreaking research and bringing world-class talent and treatment options to New Orleans. The LSU Health Foundation plays a vital role in turning philanthropic support into a meaningful impact. As a board member, and through the Al Copeland Foundation, I take pride in helping channel that generosity into meaningful support and hope for families facing cancer.”