LSU Health Foundation Names VP, Chief Advancement Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The LSU Health Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Rob Allen as its Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, effective Aug. 18. Allen brings with him more than two decades of leadership in higher education advancement and fundraising, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, leading transformational campaigns, and forging powerful partnerships across academia and philanthropy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the LSU Health Foundation,” said Katie Acuff, Esq., President and CEO of the Foundation. “His extensive experience and strategic vision will be pivotal as we elevate our fundraising efforts to support LSU Health’s clinical, research, and educational missions.”

Prior to joining the LSU Health Foundation, Allen served as Associate Vice President for Development at the University of Virginia (UVA), where he led the university’s largest fundraising team—over 70 professionals—and helped guide the $6 billion Honor the Future comprehensive campaign. His leadership was instrumental in securing major gifts and commitments exceeding $600-$800 million annually, including landmark initiatives for capital projects, need-based financial aid, and strategic academic priorities.

Previously, Allen held senior advancement roles at Tulane University, where he played a key role in the university’s $1.3 billion Only the Audacious campaign, overseeing annual and leadership giving programs, volunteer engagement, scholarship fundraising, and an overhaul of reunion programming. He also brings fundraising experience from Princeton University, Harvard Business School, and national nonprofit iMentor, giving him a deep and diverse perspective on philanthropy’s role in transformative institutional growth.

In his new role, Allen will lead the Foundation’s advancement strategy, build strong donor relationships, and strengthen collaboration across the LSU Health community to accelerate support for health education, research innovation, and patient care.

“I am honored to be taking on this key role to help realize the important mission of LSU Health through philanthropy. My family and I could not be happier about returning to New Orleans and being part of this special community,” said Allen. “This LSU Health Foundation Board has done an incredible job re-positioning the organization for success, I look forward to working with the Foundation trustees, LSU Health leadership, and our supporters to enhance the impact this institution has in shaping the future of healthcare in Louisiana.”

About LSU Health Foundation

The LSU Health Foundation is the primary fundraising entity for academics at LSU Health New Orleans. We are passionate about transforming health education for future generations. As a 501(c)3 organization, our mission is to raise essential funds that support the LSU Health Sciences Center in delivering innovative training, groundbreaking research, and vital community outreach. By investing in the future of healthcare education, we are paving the way for skilled professionals who will lead the charge in improving health outcomes for all. Join us in making a meaningful impact—together, we can build a healthier tomorrow.