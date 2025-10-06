LSU Health Foundation Announces New COO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — LSU Health Foundation New Orleans has announced the promotion of Alejandra Guzman to Chief Operating Officer. With more than two decades of leadership experience spanning the United States, Mexico, and Latin America, Guzman brings a proven record of excellence in administration, operational efficiency, and community-focused leadership to her new role.

As COO, Guzman will oversee the Foundation’s key administrative functions, including accounting, payroll, insurance, budget supervision, compliance, and internal operations. In addition to these responsibilities, she will continue to guide business development, real estate management, and public-private partnerships—ensuring the Foundation remains a strong driver of health innovation, education, and community advancement.

“Alejandra’s leadership has already transformed the way our organization operates,” said Katie Acuff, LSU Health Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her ability to streamline processes, build collaborative relationships, and deliver measurable impact has elevated our work. We are thrilled to have her step into this expanded leadership role.”

Prior to joining the Foundation, Guzman served in senior leadership at the New Orleans Business Alliance, where she spearheaded initiatives to revitalize underserved neighborhoods, attract investment, and strengthen the city’s long-term economic resilience. Her career also includes directing multimillion-dollar real estate developments, affordable housing programs, and disaster recovery initiatives across North and South America.

At the Foundation, Guzman has played a pivotal role in advancing strategic partnerships and overseeing complex development projects that support LSU Health’s mission. Her leadership style— visionary, and results-driven—has earned her recognition as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, as well as honors from New Orleans Magazine, Biz New Orleans, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

Beyond her professional achievements, Guzman is deeply engaged in civic service. She serves as Board Chair of the Louisiana Urban Land Institute, and holds board leadership roles with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, the Xavier University Presidential Advisory Board, and previously, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, where she helped guide budgets exceeding $200 million.

A graduate of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, Guzman lives in New Orleans with her husband and daughter, embracing the city’s vibrant culture and community spirit.

Her promotion underscores LSU Health Foundation’s commitment to strong, strategic leadership as it continues to support the groundbreaking work of LSU Health New Orleans in education, research, and patient care.

About LSU Health Foundation

The LSU Health Foundation is the primary fundraising entity for academics at LSU Health New Orleans. We are passionate about transforming health education for future generations. As a 501(c)3 organization, our mission is to raise essential funds that support the LSU Health Sciences Center in delivering innovative training, groundbreaking research, and vital community outreach. By investing in the future of healthcare education, we are paving the way for skilled professionals who will lead the charge in improving health outcomes for all.