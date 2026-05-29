NEW ORLEANS – As Louisiana’s healthcare industry faces ongoing workforce shortages, LSU Health New Orleans is hosting a Summer Open House June 12 aimed at introducing high school and college students to careers in medicine and health professions.

The event is part of broader efforts by universities and health systems across the state to expand STEM and healthcare career pathways and strengthen long-term workforce pipelines. Louisiana faces acute provider shortages, with 60 out of 64 parishes designated as healthcare shortage areas, as demand for care grows alongside an aging population.

LSU Health Event Builds Healthcare Talent Pipeline – LSU Health New Orleans Advanced Learning & Simulation photo provided by LSU Health.

High school juniors and seniors, along with counselors and college undergraduate students interested in healthcare careers, are invited to explore the wide range of academic and professional opportunities available during the Summer Open House, which begins at 1:30 p.m. on the LSU Health New Orleans campus at 2020 Gravier St.

- Sponsors -

The free event will provide students with an inside look at LSU Health New Orleans through program presentations, interactive expo-style displays, and guided campus tours. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from LSU Health New Orleans schools and programs, ask questions about healthcare careers, and learn more about pathways into the medical and health professions.

LSU Health Event Offers Hands-On Look at Medical Careers

Designed as an introductory experience for students exploring future health career options, the two-hour morning event will highlight the breadth of educational opportunities available across LSU Health New Orleans.

“Healthcare students today are looking for opportunities to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond,” said Demetrius Porche, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. “This open house gives prospective students a chance to see firsthand the collaborative, innovative environment at LSU Health New Orleans and learn about the many rewarding career paths available in healthcare.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The event is part of LSU Health New Orleans’ ongoing efforts to connect with prospective students across Louisiana and beyond while strengthening awareness of healthcare education opportunities in the region.

“Our goal is to make students feel welcome and inspired as they begin exploring careers in healthcare,” said Porche. “Whether they are interested in medicine, nursing, public health, allied health professions, research or other fields, this event helps students envision what their future at LSU Health New Orleans could look like.”