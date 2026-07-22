LSU Health Begins $100M Dental School Renovation

NEW ORLEANS – On July 9, LSU Health New Orleans celebrated the start of a major modernization project at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry, marking a significant investment in the future of dental education, patient care, research and innovation in Louisiana.

The $100M renovation project will transform facilities on the School of Dentistry campus, creating enhanced learning environments for students, improved workspaces for faculty and staff and upgraded clinical settings for patients. The celebration brought together LSU Health New Orleans and School of Dentistry leaders, members of the LSU board of supervisors, elected officials, faculty, staff, students, alumni and project partners to commemorate the beginning of construction.

LSU Health Investment Supports Future Workforce

As Louisiana’s only dental school, the LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry plays a vital role in educating the state’s future oral healthcare workforce and providing care to communities across Louisiana.

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“This dental school modernization project is an example of how LSU and the state can work in partnership to address a critical need and turn a longstanding vision into reality,” said Dr. David Guzick, senior vice chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “Through a significant investment by both the state of Louisiana and LSU Health New Orleans, we are ensuring a robust future for the School of Dentistry as Louisiana’s sole institution for dental education, patient care and innovation.”

The renovation reflects a shared commitment among state leaders, university leadership, healthcare educators and community partners to strengthen the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of dental professionals.

“The improvements underway will have a meaningful impact across our campus,” shared Dr. John Gallo, dean of the LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry. “Key upgrades include enhanced clinical support areas that will improve patient care, technology-rich classrooms that support modern teaching and learning, and important accessibility and infrastructure enhancements that better serve our entire community.”

The project also underscores LSU’s commitment to providing modern facilities that support excellence in education and healthcare delivery.

“Today is about much more than a building project. It is about investing in Louisiana’s future,” said Rémy Starns, member and former chair of the LSU board of supervisors. “This modernization effort demonstrates what can be accomplished when state leaders, university leadership, faculty, donors and community partners work together toward a shared vision.”

The School of Dentistry has served Louisiana for more than five decades, preparing oral health professionals who practice throughout the state while advancing research and providing specialized patient care. Nearly 80% of Louisiana’s dental professionals were trained at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry. This campus transformation project positions the school to continue its mission for generations to come.