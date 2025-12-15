LSU Consolidates Research Under Flagship Campus

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Board of Supervisors on Dec. 11 approved a reorganization of the LSU System’s leadership and research structure that consolidates oversight under President Wade Rousse and restructures LSU’s research enterprise into a single flagship institution.

The board also approved new contracts for Rousse and Executive Vice President and Chancellor James T. Dalton.

Under the approved changes, all campus chancellors will report directly to President Wade Rousse, who will also oversee Athletics, External Relations — including government relations — and the University Laboratory School. The board’s action restores the chancellor of LSU A&M as the flagship campus’s chief academic officer, a role held by James T. Dalton.

LSU officials said the changes are intended to strengthen coordination across the system and streamline decision-making in interactions with the Legislature, state agencies, federal partners and research sponsors.

“These changes give the LSU System the clarity and unity required to move forward together,” Rousse said. “When our campuses, our leaders and our research engines are aligned, we are better positioned to serve Louisiana.”

Research Enterprise Consolidated Under Flagship

Following the leadership realignment, the board approved a restructuring of LSU’s research operations that combines multiple research institutions under the flagship LSU A&M campus.

LSU Health New Orleans, LSU Health Shreveport, the LSU AgCenter and Pennington Biomedical Research Center will now operate as components of LSU A&M. The chancellors of those institutions will hold the title of senior vice chancellor and report directly to Dalton.

LSU Health New Orleans Senior Vice Chancellor Dr. Steve Nelson said the reorganization aligns LSU’s clinical, scientific and educational operations under a single structure.

“This organizational change is designed to ensure that all components of LSU’s research enterprise are aligned in a manner that enables us to compete at the highest national levels and maximize the impact of our work,” Nelson said.

The restructuring addresses how LSU’s research activity is reported nationally. Previously, research expenditures from LSU’s campuses and affiliated institutions were reported separately under federal standards.

According to the National Science Foundation’s 2023 Higher Education Research and Development report, LSU’s flagship campus — including the AgCenter and Pennington — reported $384 million in research expenditures, ranking 83rd nationally. LSU Health New Orleans reported $68 million, ranking 200th, and LSU Health Shreveport reported $36 million, ranking 249th. Combined, LSU’s research expenditures totaled $488 million, which would place the institution near No. 69 among public research universities.

“Louisiana has been investing in a research university that punches far above its weight,” LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard said. “By bringing our research enterprise together, we’re ensuring LSU is recognized for the strength it already has.”

Dalton said the unified structure is expected to improve LSU’s competitiveness for major research grants, faculty recruitment and large-scale research initiatives.

“A unified structure better positions us to compete for major funding and expand discoveries that improve life across Louisiana,” Dalton said.

LSU officials said the revised structure mirrors models used by other large public research universities, including Wisconsin, Ohio State, Maryland, Florida, Penn State and Georgia.

Relationship to UNO transition

The research reorganization is separate from the University of New Orleans’ planned return to the LSU System which is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2026.

The University of New Orleans (UNO) is scheduled to rejoin the LSU System on July 1, 2026, following legislative approval of the transition of the Lakefront campus from the University of Louisiana System. LSU officials have said the transition is intended to stabilize enrollment, strengthen academic offerings and better align UNO with statewide workforce and economic development priorities.

UNO’s transition process includes legislative oversight and system-level transition committees tasked with making recommendations on governance, academics, research and economic development. LSU officials have not announced plans to incorporate UNO into the research consolidation approved on Dec. 11.

Next steps

LSU officials said implementation of the leadership and research changes will proceed over the coming months, with additional details to be announced as the process continues.

The board’s action marks the beginning of a phased restructuring aimed at strengthening coordination across the LSU System and increasing the visibility of its research enterprise.