LSU Cancer Center Draws Talent to BioDistrict

NEW ORLEANS – In its push for National Cancer Institute designation, the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center has strengthened the New Orleans BioDistrict by attracting senior physicians and medical researchers, reinforcing the city’s role as a growing hub for advanced cancer care and biomedical research.

The recruitment push comes as the Cancer Center now exceeds $20 million per year in cancer-focused research funding, double the minimum required for the National Cancer Institute designation.

Dr. Leonard “Jim” Wudel, division chief of thoracic surgery and associate professor of clinical surgery at the LSU School of Medicine, is among the physicians who recently relocated to New Orleans as the Cancer Center works to scale its research, clinical trials and care programs. LSU has also expanded early-stage clinical trials at University Medical Center, increasing opportunities for physicians to lead investigator-initiated studies and offer patients access to experimental therapies closer to home.

Wudel said the opportunity to help shape a growing cancer enterprise—rather than join a long-established institution—was a key factor in his decision.

“There was the chance to contribute meaningfully to an environment free from the limitations of long-standing institutions,” Wudel said. “The opportunity to help reshape lung cancer care for not just the local community, but the entire state and region, was a strong incentive.”

The Cancer Center is also building a statewide clinical trial and research network, extending cancer research and care beyond New Orleans.

LSU leaders have positioned the Cancer Center’s NCI bid as both a research milestone and a way to strengthen access to advanced cancer care closer to home. That broader institutional commitment was another factor that influenced Wudel’s move to New Orleans.

“The passion, excitement and authentic commitment shown by everyone involved highlighted a deep-rooted dedication to the mission,” Wudel said. “The collective ‘all in’ mentality reinforced a shared determination to succeed.”

He also pointed to strong, consistent financial and organizational investment. “The Center’s upfront financial investment and the trust placed in new members reflected a strong belief in sustainable growth and confidence in the Center’s future,” Wudel said.

Expanding Cancer Center Collaboration and Commercialization

Dr. Patrick Ma, chief of hematology/oncology and associate director of clinical research, said he has already forged a collaborative thoracic oncology research team that brings together surgery, oncology and laboratory research.

That combination of recruitment, research infrastructure, clinical trials and diagnostics development is positioning the Cancer Center to contribute to the region’s innovation ecosystem, Ma said.

“My clinical and translational research work and expertise in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics development would contribute to both broadening the scope and improving the depth of the BioDistrict and its innovation ecosystem,” Ma said.

Ma is also a cofounder and chief medical officer of BioncoDx, LLC, a startup developing a urine-based liquid biopsy for cancer detection and diagnostics, which he said aims to work closely with local partners.

“We aim to collaborate strongly with the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center team and our Louisiana community in this important endeavor to improve cancer survival rates and quality of life for all residents in Louisiana,” Ma said.

Since joining LSU, Wudel said research capacity and collaboration opportunities have expanded rapidly, with work underway to develop a multi-state, multi-institutional research effort spanning both laboratory and clinical studies. He said the Cancer Center’s growth also has implications beyond individual recruitment, contributing to the broader New Orleans BioDistrict and the region’s innovation ecosystem.

“The Center will attract patients from across the Gulf region, generate new research momentum and create opportunities to secure funding that, in turn, generates employment and fosters innovation,” Wudel said. “That activity helps attract additional talent and startups.”