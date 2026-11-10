LSU Cancer Center, AgCenter Expand Cancer Outreach

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center and LSU AgCenter are partnering to expand cancer prevention education and connect Louisiana residents with screening, survivorship and clinical trial resources, with a particular focus on rural communities and areas with limited access to care.

The partnership brings together the Cancer Center’s Louisiana Cancer Prevention & Control Program and the AgCenter’s Nutrition and Community Health Extension Network to expand cancer education and outreach across the state. By combining cancer expertise with established community networks, the organizations aim to reach more residents and help reduce Louisiana’s cancer burden.

With extension offices in all 64 parishes, the LSU AgCenter brings longstanding community relationships and experience helping residents make healthier choices. The Cancer Center contributes expertise in cancer prevention, screening, research and care. Together, the organizations will equip local educators, community health workers and advocates with information and tools to support residents.

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“Reducing the burden of cancer in Louisiana requires us to connect with people where they live and through organizations they know and trust,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “By bringing our cancer expertise together with the LSU AgCenter’s community relationships, we can reach more residents with information that supports prevention, earlier detection, and better health after a cancer diagnosis.”

“Nutrition, physical activity, and access to reliable health information are important parts of cancer prevention,” said Dr. Denise Holston, associate professor and nutrition specialist in the LSU AgCenter’s School of Nutrition and Food Sciences. “This collaboration brings cancer expertise into our existing community health efforts and gives our extension agents and local partners additional tools to support Louisiana families. By learning from communities and building on trusted relationships, we can make prevention and screening information more accessible, particularly in rural areas.”

LSU Cancer Center: Expanding Education and Clinical Trial Access

The Cancer Center will provide training and educational materials on cancer types, risk factors, prevention, screening and Louisiana cancer trends. LSU AgCenter specialists will contribute expertise in community engagement, needs assessments, community health worker training and planning and evaluating community-led projects.

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Through health-focused outreach events, nutrition education and chronic disease prevention programs, AgCenter agents will share information about cancer prevention, screening, survivorship and clinical trials. They will also connect residents with virtual navigation resources to help them access services.

“As we build upon our statewide clinical trials network, we want to expand opportunities for Louisiana residents to participate in studies focused on cancer prevention and early detection,” said Dr. Puneeth Iyengar, Chair of LSU Health New Orleans Department of Radiation Oncology and Associate Director of Intercampus Programs at the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “Our partnership with the LSU AgCenter can help us strengthen community education, understand local needs, and connect more people with opportunities to participate in prevention and detection studies close to home.”

The collaboration is intended to expand existing outreach, translate research into practical, evidence-based strategies and involve communities in shaping local health priorities. It also supports the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center’s efforts to obtain National Cancer Institute designation, for which community outreach and engagement are key components.