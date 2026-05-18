Cathleen Randon – LSPCA Names Chief Advancement & Marketing Officer. Photo provided by the LSPCA.

NEW ORLEANS — After an extensive search, the Louisiana SPCA (LSPCA) has named Cathleen Randon as its new Chief Advancement and Marketing Officer, bringing more than 30 years of leadership experience in fundraising, communications, marketing, and public relations to the organization.

This newly established role marks the first Chief Advancement and Marketing Officer position in the organization’s history and reflects the Louisiana SPCA’s continued investment in long-term growth, philanthropic support, and community engagement.

Randon will lead the Louisiana SPCA’s advancement and marketing strategy, overseeing fundraising, communications, brand development, and community engagement efforts that support the organization’s mission to protect vulnerable animals and the people who care for them.

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“Cat brings an exceptional depth of experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and strategic communications,” said Ana Zorrilla, Chief Executive Officer of the Louisiana SPCA. “Her ability to build meaningful relationships, elevate mission-driven work, and lead with both strategy and heart will be instrumental as we continue to grow our impact and strengthen support for the animals and communities we serve.”

Randon joins the Louisiana SPCA from Lighthouse Louisiana, where she served as Vice President of Development and Communications. Prior to that, she dedicated three decades to Children’s Hospital New Orleans, where she held several senior leadership roles across development, communications, and public affairs.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Orleans and has completed professional development through the AHP Madison Institute in major gifts fundraising.

A native of New Orleans, Randon is deeply rooted in the community she serves and is a wife and proud mother of 2 adult children, and loving dog mom to Nola, her 15-year-old doodle.

About the LSPCA

The Louisiana SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advancing the well-being of Louisiana’s companion animals. As the oldest and most comprehensive animal welfare organization in the state, the Louisiana SPCA impacts more than 73,000 homeless and companion animals annually. For more than 138 years, the Louisiana SPCA has served the needs of people and animals across the region and is recognized as a 4-Star Charity Navigator nonprofit and a Platinum-level GuideStar organization.