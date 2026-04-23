NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LRP’s National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities is set to return for its 2026 annual event. As the most comprehensive professional development event for special education leaders, the institute provides four days of trusted guidance and practical strategies on the latest compliance issues, best practices, and legal updates in special education. Attendees can expect general sessions, six dedicated learning tracks, pre-symposiums, and engaging sessions led by top experts in the field.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Digital badges for session participation
- General Sessions featuring nationally recognized speakers
- Six tailored learning tracks with more than 40 sessions
- Extended-length pre-symposiums for in-depth exploration
- Practical strategies and legal updates affecting special education programs
- Networking opportunities with peers and leaders from across the country
|WHEN
April 26 – 29, 2026
|WHERE
|Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd.
|SOCIAL MEDIA
|Event Website: https://www.lrpinstitute.com/
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