NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LRP’s National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities is set to return for its 2026 annual event. As the most comprehensive professional development event for special education leaders, the institute provides four days of trusted guidance and practical strategies on the latest compliance issues, best practices, and legal updates in special education. Attendees can expect general sessions, six dedicated learning tracks, pre-symposiums, and engaging sessions led by top experts in the field.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Digital badges for session participation

General Sessions featuring nationally recognized speakers

Six tailored learning tracks with more than 40 sessions

Extended-length pre-symposiums for in-depth exploration

Practical strategies and legal updates affecting special education programs

Networking opportunities with peers and leaders from across the country