LPSC Fast-Tracks Approvals for Large Projects

NEW ORLEANS – During the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) monthly meeting held on Dec. 17, the LPSC passed a directive put forth by Commissioner Jean-Paul Coussan that establishes a new regulatory pathway for large loads like data centers to be brought onto the electricity grid faster. It makes it easier for companies to get power by waiving certain requirements that protect existing customers.

Waiving Consumer Protections

At the heart of the LPSC’s new large-load directive is a decision to waive elements of the commission’s long-standing Market Based Mechanism (MBM) policy, a set of rules designed to protect utility customers by ensuring that major new power generation and capacity additions are cost-effective and competitively sourced.

Under the MBM policy, utilities seeking to build or acquire new generation for large customers, such as hyper-scale data centers, must conduct a competitive procurement process, often through a request for proposals (RFP), to demonstrate that they are pursuing the least-cost option available in the marketplace. It is intended to ensure that utilities do not build expensive power plants or enter into high-cost power contracts that could ultimately increase rates for existing customers. The policy also reflects the LPSC’s stated goal of providing “reliable service at the lowest reasonable cost.”

While supporters argue the change shortens approval timelines and provides certainty for major investors around power availability, critics of the commission’s directive say the waiver effectively removes that competitive check.

“Commissioner Coussan’s directive puts residents at further risk at a time we’re on the precipice of an affordability crisis by removing guardrails meant to ensure regular people don’t shoulder unnecessary costs put onto them by monopoly utility companies and multibillion dollar corporations,” said Logan Burke with Alliance for Affordable Energy.

By allowing utilities to bypass the MBM process if a prospective large customer meets a set of criteria — including signing a long-term service agreement and covering at least half of the cost of new capacity — the directive eliminates the requirement to test whether the proposed generation is truly the lowest-cost alternative. Without an RFP or similar market test, there may be no formal comparison of alternatives such as renewables, storage or energy efficiency that could serve the load more cheaply.

“Residents are already seeing negative impacts from the Meta data center development, including extended power outages, drinking water discoloration, and a severe increase in traffic incidents and public safety risks. With many data center project applications on the horizon, it’s important our regulators avoid loosening requirements meant to protect their constituents,” said Alaina DiLaura with Alliance for Affordable Energy.

Supporters of the change, including some commissioners and business groups, contend the waiver is necessary to provide speed and certainty for economic development, particularly in competing with other states for large data center investments.

Fast-Track Approval Tied to Economic Development Strategy

The directive aligns with Gov. Jeff Landry’s Louisiana Lightning Speed Initiative, an executive order signed Sept. 16 aimed at accelerating large-scale industrial and technology projects by shortening the timeline for securing utility power, permits, and regulatory approvals. The order directs agencies involved in economic development, including Louisiana Economic Development, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Transportation and Development, and the LPSC, to coordinate their review processes rather than operate independently or sequentially.

In practice, the initiative prioritizes speed and certainty for large electricity users, particularly data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, and other energy-intensive projects. For the LPSC, that coordination includes revisiting traditional regulatory timelines and requirements governing how utilities approve and supply power for large new loads.

Commissioner Coussan’s directive calls for staff to review and process large-load filings on an accelerated schedule, with the goal of bringing those cases to a Commission vote within eight months of application. The timeline effectively sets an internal deadline for regulators to act on utility requests to serve new, energy-intensive customers, rather than following the longer review periods that often accompany major generation or infrastructure decisions.

By contrast, a separate directive proposed by Commissioner Davante Lewis would have directed Commission staff to take a more comprehensive approach to assessing data center impacts, including defining large loads, analyzing grid impacts, strengthening protections for existing customers, improving the stakeholder process, and requiring data center companies to contribute to programs that benefit residents. Consideration of Commissioner Lewis’ directive was deferred to the Jan. meeting.