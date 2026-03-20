Energy

LPSC Approves Entergy Demand Response Programs

March 20, 2026   |By
LPSC Approves Entergy Demand Response Programs
LPSC Approves Entergy Demand Response Programs. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) has approved a new suite of demand response programs for Entergy Louisiana customers, marking a shift in how the state manages electricity demand as grid pressures and energy costs continue to rise. The programs will not apply within the city of New Orleans, where Entergy New

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