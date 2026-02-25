LPIC Survey Finds Child Care Costs Disrupt Workforce

BATON ROUGE (press release) — The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education and Agenda for Children, on Feb. 24 released “Paying to Work: The True Cost of Early Childhood Education for Louisiana Families,” a new statewide survey of Louisiana parents with young children examining the cost and availability of child care across the state.

The survey finds that child care is a prerequisite for most working families, yet rising costs and limited access are forcing parents to miss work, reduce hours and strain their household budgets.

The survey, conducted from October 15–29, 2025, draws on responses from nearly 2,800 parents and caregivers of children under age 5 across the state. The findings are clear: without reliable child care, most parents cannot work.

More than seven in 10 parents reported they would be unable to work or attend school without consistent child care, a reality shared across family income levels. Parents relied on child care for an average of 38 hours per week, underscoring that care is not supplemental but foundational to workforce participation.

“Child care is the backbone of Louisiana’s economy,” said Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., chief executive officer of LPIC. “This data confirms what families have been telling us for years: parents want to work, but they cannot do so without reliable and affordable child care. Right now, too many families are paying an unsustainable price just to stay employed.”

LPIC: The High Cost of Care in Louisiana

That price is substantial. Parents reported spending an average of $870 per child per month on child care, or more than $10,400 per year. For families with two children in care, average annual costs approach $21,000. The average costs were even higher for families paying for child care without any form of subsidy: parents paying for child care entirely out-of-pocket had average per child costs of $930 a month, or more than $11,000 per year. For a family with two children in child care, that translates to more than $22,000 per year. Nearly one-quarter of parents also said they were dissatisfied with the cost of care, making affordability the leading source of dissatisfaction among families.

The burdens of these costs are reshaping family finances. More than half of parents reported worrying about their ability to afford basic needs such as housing, food, and utilities, while a majority also said they worried specifically about paying for child care. In the past six months alone, many families reported struggling to pay for groceries, rent, utilities, and child care itself.

“These findings reinforce that child care affordability is not confined to low-income families. It is a cross-income challenge,” said Jen Roberts, chief executive officer of Agenda for Children. “When caregivers cannot secure reliable, affordable care, they scale back work, reduce spending, or leave jobs altogether. That affects family stability, business productivity, and Louisiana’s long-term economic strength.”

Work disruptions due to child care gaps were widespread. Nearly 70% of households reported that at least one parent missed work in the past three months because of a child care disruption. Many parents also stated they altered their work lives to compensate for a lack of care, including reducing their work hours, alternating schedules with another adult, working outside normal business hours, or using unpaid leave.

Despite the clear need, most families are navigating child care without public support. A majority of parents reported paying for care without any subsidy or employer assistance. While child care assistance programs are critical for families who receive them, thousands of eligible children across the state remain unserved, and many parents reported long waits before assistance became available.

“This report helps us understand how child care access directly affects parents’ ability to work and support their families,” said Barry Carter, Assistant Superintendent of Early Childhood Education at the Louisiana Department of Education. “These findings reinforce the importance of strengthening early childhood systems so families can access care that meets their needs and supports Louisiana’s workforce.”

The report highlights the need for continued investment in child care assistance, more realistic subsidy rates, and expanded options that align with the realities of today’s workforce. The complete report can be found here and the recording here. LPIC has conducted this survey since 2020, using the data to inform policymakers about the most pressing needs and challenges facing families with young children. The survey was made available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.