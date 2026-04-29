NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Loyola University placed among the top 14 schools earlier this month in the Bateman Case Study Competition, the most prestigious, team-based student public relations competition in the United States.

Loyola has a long and successful history of participating in the Bateman Competition. During the last 23 years, Loyola’s Bateman team has made it to the finals 13 times and earned an honorable mention another 5 times. Loyola has won first place in the competition a remarkable six times.

The competition, hosted by the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), challenges teams of students to create and implement a full public relations campaign for an actual client. Students gain real-world experience that bolsters their resumes and portfolios, and even leads to jobs after college.

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“This year’s Bateman presentation reflects the very best of what our students are capable of – strategic, insightful and executed with a level of professionalism that truly stands out,” said Jeffrey Ory, ABC, APR, Professor of Practice in Public Relations at Loyola and faculty advisor for the Bateman team. “I could not be more proud of this team, and the discipline, creativity and collaboration they brought to the process.”

The Loyola team consisted of six students: Meghan D. Hall, Birmingham, Ala.; Lydia F. Hilt, Nashville, Tenn.; Miriam A. MacArio-Rivera, Memphis, Tenn.; Jordyn K. Minor, Baton Rouge, La.; Sky L. Pele, San Diego; and, Blythe Welch, New Orleans.

A total of 46 teams developed a campaign for this year’s client, ACCESS Newswire, whose mission is to “reinvigorate and refresh the outlook on the world of communications by letting its customers inspire its thinking and innovation.”

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The centerpiece of Loyola’s campaign was the creation of a mascot for ACCESS called AImee the Chameleon to simplify AI concepts and make the platform more approachable for student audiences. On a 100-point scale, the team received an impressive 92.2 points, with the anonymous judges offering glowing reviews of the campaign.

“This entry is a masterclass in PR execution,” said one judge, while another offered, “The Loyola University Team checks all the boxes with its Bateman Competition entry.” A third judge said, “This is a strong, well-executed campaign with a clear strategic foundation and a standout creative concept in AImee the Chameleon.”

“The team’s work this year continues a long-standing tradition of public relations education excellence at Loyola University New Orleans, which remains one of the most nationally accomplished, awarded and consistently competitive programs in the history of the Bateman competition,” Ory said.

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A total of 11 entries, including those from Loyola, LSU, the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma, received honorable mentions in the competition, while three others were named finalists.

“Loyola’s continued success in the Bateman Competition speaks to the strength of our program and the dedication of our students and faculty,” said Shaniece Bickham, director of the School of Communication and Design at Loyola. “Consistently earning national recognition at this level places Loyola among the leading public relations programs in the country.”

The three finalists, from two schools – Texas State University and Montclair State University, will present their campaigns to a panel of judges on May 7. PRSSA will announce the winners at an awards ceremony in October.