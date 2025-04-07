Loyola sponsors Stage at French Quarter Fest 2025

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Loyola University New Orleans School of Music and Theatre Professions is once again partnering with the French Quarter Festival to sponsor the Loyola Esplanade in the Shade stage at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. This marks the third consecutive year of the collaboration.

The partnership gives Loyola students the opportunity to perform at one of the world’s most visited festivals, said Jonathan McHugh, Hilton-Baldridge Eminent Scholar and Chair in Music Industry Studies at Loyola. In addition to performing, many students are hired to work behind the scenes.

“Having our students work and perform at French Quarter Fest is the pinnacle of our Spring semester,” McHugh said. “Having Loyola’s Esplanade in the Shade stage for the third year in a row affirms our commitment to put our students on and behind the biggest possible stages. These incredible opportunities will pave the way for their future careers in the music industry.”

French Quarter Fest is the largest free celebration of Louisiana’s music, food, and culture. The Loyola Esplanade in the Shade stage will showcase both emerging talent and established performers, including students and alumni from Loyola.

“Each year, French Quarter Festival brings the vibrant culture of New Orleans to life,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome locals and visitors to join us for unforgettable music, food, and community moments in one of the world’s most unique neighborhoods.”

Kate Duncan, director of the School of Music and Theatre Professions and the Conrad N. Hilton Chair in Music Industry at Loyola, said that working with the French Quarter Fest team has become both a tradition and a dream come true.

“Our gorgeous stage represents a place where our students thrill audiences with professional music making, all while learning how the business of live music works directly from experience,” she said. “Spaces like this represent our commitment to preparing our students fully for the world ahead through real-world learning.”

The Loyola Esplanade in the Shade stage will feature programming from Friday through Sunday, with Loyola musicians performing during the following time slots:

Friday, April 11 (12:20–1:35 p.m.): fish band!, Tired Eyes, Lizette and Left Hook

fish band!, Tired Eyes, Lizette and Left Hook Saturday, April 12 (11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m.): Loyola University Commercial Ensemble

Loyola University Commercial Ensemble Saturday, April 12 (12:35–1:55 p.m.): Vienna Notarianni, The Dewdrops, Young Bucks Jazz Orchestra, and Kota Dosa

Vienna Notarianni, The Dewdrops, Young Bucks Jazz Orchestra, and Kota Dosa Sunday, April 13 (12:20–1:35 p.m.): Kai De Lua, rené, Rénaissa Avari, and TYJOHNSON & Friends

Other acts on the Loyola stage include Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, Dash Rip Rock, and Astral Project. Overall, more than 300 performances will take place across 21 stages during the four-day festival, which also features food from over 65 local restaurants.

About the College of Music and Media:

The College of Music and Media at Loyola University New Orleans includes the School of Music and Theatre Professions and the School of Communication and Design. Students prepare for careers in music, theatre, the music industry, design, fine art, filmmaking, strategy, mass media, and more.