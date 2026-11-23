NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans and River Parishes Community College (RPCC) have established a new transfer agreement allowing eligible students and alumni of RPCC’s technical and career-focused programs to apply previously earned credits toward a bachelor’s degree through Loyola’s City College.

The agreement, announced Nov. 19, creates a pathway for graduates of technical programs that have not traditionally been designed for transfer to four-year universities. Students can pursue Loyola’s Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree entirely online, allowing them to continue their education while working in industries throughout Louisiana.

Expanding Opportunities for Technical Graduates

Unlike traditional transfer agreements that primarily serve students enrolled in university transfer programs, the new partnership extends opportunities to graduates of RPCC’s career-focused associate degree programs, including Process Technology, Instrumentation and Electrical Technology, and other eligible technical disciplines.

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The agreement allows qualifying students to apply credits from their previous education toward Loyola’s BAS degree, which is designed to build on technical training while developing leadership, communication and professional skills.

For graduates entering Louisiana’s industrial workforce, the arrangement provides an opportunity to begin their careers after completing technical training and return to school later to pursue a four-year degree.

The agreement also applies to eligible RPCC alumni who previously earned associate degrees, providing a pathway for working professionals seeking additional education and career advancement.

“Our goal is to make earning a bachelor’s degree more accessible for students who have already invested in their education and careers,” said Paul Cesarini, Ph.D., dean of City College at Loyola University New Orleans. “These students bring valuable skills, professional experience and a strong foundation for continued success. Through partnerships like this one with River Parishes Community College, we are helping remove barriers, recognize the work students have already completed and create meaningful opportunities for them to achieve their educational and career goals.”

Online Program Designed for Working Adults

Loyola’s Bachelor of Applied Science program is offered entirely online through City College, allowing working adults and other nontraditional students to continue their education while balancing employment, family responsibilities and other commitments.

RPCC also describes the agreement as a pathway for eligible associate degree graduates to enter Loyola with junior standing. The specific credits applied toward degree requirements and the coursework remaining will depend on each student’s academic record and Loyola’s transfer policies.

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“This partnership represents an important step forward in expanding educational opportunities for our students,” said Paul Donaldson, Ph.D., RPCC vice chancellor of education and planning. “For years, students have chosen RPCC’s technical programs to gain the skills needed to enter high-demand careers. Now, through our partnership with Loyola, those same students have an opportunity to take their education even further, building upon the credits they’ve already earned while continuing to advance in their careers.”

Building on Regional Education Partnerships

The agreement builds on Loyola’s broader efforts to expand access to bachelor’s degrees for community and technical college graduates. In June, Loyola announced a statewide transfer agreement with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, establishing a pathway for eligible associate degree graduates from all 12 member colleges to enter Loyola’s online Bachelor of Applied Science program.

Representatives from Loyola and RPCC formally signed the new agreement Nov. 19 at RPCC’s St. Charles Campus in Boutte. Loyola representatives also met with students enrolled in technical programs to discuss opportunities to pursue additional education.

Founded in 1912, Loyola University New Orleans is a Jesuit and Catholic university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. Its City College provides flexible degree programs for working adults and other nontraditional students.

RPCC is a member of Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges and operates campuses in Gonzales, Reserve, Plaquemine and Boutte. The college offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, workforce training certificates and adult education programs.