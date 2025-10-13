Loyola Receives $1M to Renovate Sports Complex

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans plans to make a transformative investment in its Wolf Pack Athletics program after receiving a $1 million donation that will help fund a renovation of the University Sports Complex.

Loyola will use the gift as the initial funding for the renovation, kicking off the official campaign to raise $3 million for the project by the end of the 2025-26 school year.

The reimagined University Sports Complex will feature enhanced locker rooms, an expanded weight room, upgraded athletic training and sports medicine facilities, a new concession area, and new offices for Loyola’s expanding coaching staff.

- Sponsors -

The facility was built as a recreational complex in 1987, during a period when Loyola did not have intercollegiate athletics. As such, the current complex has limited space and lacks the necessary facilities for elite athletes to train and condition.

Since that time, the athletics program has grown to include more than 330 student-athletes participating in 20 sports. In the past five years, Loyola teams have won multiple conference championships and earned national rankings in nine sports, and 14 programs have made national tournament appearances – including a historic NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship in 2022.

In addition, Loyola’s Wolf Pack Baseball team made its first appearance in the NAIA World Series in 2025, finishing the season as the No. 7-ranked team in the nation. Women’s basketball has appeared in the NAIA National Tournament 17 times, including 11 straight appearances. Wolf Pack Athletics also has achieved national recognition in swimming, golf, tennis and track.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

The renovation supports Loyola’s expansion of intercollegiate athletics to help grow enrollment. Loyola’s athletic portfolio has grown significantly in the last 10 years with the addition of men’s and women’s swimming, competitive cheer and dance, beach volleyball, and Esports. The addition of men’s and women’s rugby next fall will increase the number of athletic teams to 22, with other sports under consideration.

“We are so grateful to receive this generous donation in support of our student athletes,” said Brett Simpson, Assistant Vice President of Athletics at Loyola. “This gift puts us on a path to significantly improve our student-athlete experience while bolstering the growth of Wolf Pack Athletics.”

About Loyola University New Orleans Athletics

Loyola University New Orleans, a private Jesuit institution founded in 1904, competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as part of the Southern States Athletic Conference. Known collectively as the Wolf Pack, Loyola’s athletics program includes more than 330 student-athletes across 20 intercollegiate sports—with men’s and women’s rugby joining in 2026 to bring the total to 22.

- Sponsors -

The program has experienced a period of historic success in recent years, highlighted by a 2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship and the baseball team’s first-ever appearance in the NAIA World Series in 2025. Loyola teams have also earned national recognition in women’s basketball, swimming, golf, tennis, and track.

Beyond competition, Wolf Pack Athletics plays a vital role in student life and university growth, with ongoing investments in facilities and programs that reflect Loyola’s mission of academic excellence, personal development, and community engagement. The planned $3 million renovation of the University Sports Complex represents the next step in strengthening Loyola’s commitment to student-athlete success both on and off the field.