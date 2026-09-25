Loyola Ranks Among Top 10 Private Universities in South

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans ranked among the top 10 private universities in the South in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. The university also received regional and national recognition for several academic programs.

Loyola National Rankings and Recognition

In its 2027 Best Colleges rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked Loyola:

No. 8 among Top Private Schools in the South;

No. 11 among Regional Universities South, the university’s debut in this category; and

No. 15 among Best Value Schools in the South.

Loyola also received national rankings for several undergraduate business programs. International Business ranked No. 17, followed by Marketing at No. 28, Analytics at No. 30, Entrepreneurship at No. 32 and Management at No. 37.

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The university ranked No. 30 among Top Performers on Social Mobility in its category. Loyola’s student support initiatives include its TRIO Student Support Services program, which received a five-year, $1.3 million U.S. Department of Education grant in 2025. The program provides academic, financial aid, career and counseling support to low-income, first-generation and disabled students. It serves 140 students annually; during the 2023-24 academic year, 86% of participants persisted in their studies and 90% remained in good academic standing.

The Princeton Review named Loyola one of its Best Colleges for 2027 and a Best College in the South. The Princeton Review also recognized Loyola among its Best Business Schools for 2027, including among its Best On-Campus MBA Programs and Best Online MBA Programs.

“Loyola is building on its strengths while creating new opportunities for our students to learn, lead and thrive,” said President Xavier Cole.

The recognition reflects a broader academic and institutional profile that includes specialized degree programs, experiential learning, expanding business and educational partnerships, and a growing regional reach. Loyola has a total enrollment of 4,322 students and a 13:1 student-faculty ratio, with nearly 100 degree programs and 27 graduate and professional programs. Forty-three percent of enrolled students come from outside Louisiana, according to university figures.

Academic Programs and Partnerships Expand

Loyola has expanded its academic programs and institutional partnerships throughout 2026, including new initiatives aimed at working professionals and students transferring from other institutions. In August, the university launched an Executive MBA partnership with Ochsner Health, with an inaugural cohort of 38 physicians, advanced practice providers and nursing leaders.

The university has also expanded pathways for students transferring into its online Bachelor of Applied Science program. A statewide agreement with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System announced in June provides associate degree graduates from all 12 LCTCS colleges a pathway into the program. That followed an April partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College allowing graduates to transfer all 60 credits and enter Loyola with junior standing.

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Other initiatives have focused on emerging technology and opportunities beyond the classroom. Loyola is developing a multi-year strategy for integrating artificial intelligence into teaching and learning after convening an AI Braintrust in August with leaders from the technology, business, healthcare and professional services sectors. Earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of State recognized Loyola as a Top Producing Institution of Gilman Scholars over the 25-year history of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships for U.S. undergraduate students with limited financial means to study or intern abroad.

The university is also preparing for the Wolf Pack’s return to NCAA competition after more than five decades. The transition follows an expansion of Loyola’s athletics program, which has grown to more than 330 student-athletes and 22 sports with the addition of men’s and women’s rugby. Loyola has also launched a $3 million campaign to renovate its University Sports Complex, with plans for expanded training, sports medicine and other facilities. The university has said the expansion of intercollegiate athletics is part of its strategy to grow enrollment.

Loyola has been accepted into the Gulf South Conference, an NCAA Division II conference, effective fall 2027, when the university will begin a two-year provisional NCAA Division II membership period. Pending successful completion of that process, Loyola expects to achieve full Division II membership for the 2029-30 academic year.

“These national distinctions reflect the extraordinary work of our faculty and staff, the talent and ambition of our students, and the academic excellence that defines a Loyola education,” said Cole. “From our classrooms and academic programs to new partnerships and the historic return of Wolf Pack athletics to NCAA competition, there is tremendous momentum across our university. We are proud of how far Loyola has come, and even more excited about where we are headed.”

Experiential Learning and Entrepreneurship

Loyola’s music business program has received national recognition while expanding opportunities for students to gain professional experience in New Orleans’ entertainment industry. Billboard named Loyola to its list of Top Music Business Schools in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year.

Through its Loyola Live initiative, the university uses venue and festival partnerships to give students experience both onstage and behind the scenes. Gasa U, a partnership between Loyola and Freret Street music venue Gasa Gasa, gives students experience in multiple aspects of operating a live music venue, while Loyola’s Festival Production course has placed students in roles including booking, artist management, stage management, technical production and live performance at the Freret Street Festival.

Those experiences build on Loyola’s Music Industry Studies curriculum, which includes coursework in the business of music, legal issues, audio production and technology. The program has also expanded its industry-focused offerings through Wolf Moon Entertainment, an entrepreneurship hub where students can gain experience in areas including music publishing and sync licensing, label operations, venue management, booking and digital radio streaming.

The College of Music and Media offers programs ranging from music performance and music therapy to music industry studies and a Hip Hop and R&B bachelor’s program that Loyola describes as the only program of its kind in the country.

Loyola’s connections to the region’s business community also extend through New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), which has held its Summit on Loyola’s campus in recent years. In 2026, the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Community Development became the event’s sole producer and hosted more than 1,400 founders, investors, students, business leaders and community members for the two-day Summit in March.

Loyola’s academic programs, experiential learning opportunities, degree pathways and institutional partnerships are strengthening its connections with students, employers and other institutions across Louisiana and the Gulf South, while the move to NCAA Division II will extend the university’s reach into collegiate athletics across the region.