Loyola, Ochsner Launch Executive MBA Partnership

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans and Ochsner Health are launching a new Executive MBA partnership designed to provide more Ochsner clinical leaders with business, strategy and leadership expertise to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

The inaugural cohort of 38 Ochsner physicians, advanced practice providers and nursing leaders began classes at Loyola University New Orleans in August. Participants are taking part in an intensive Executive MBA experience that combines Loyola’s graduate business education with the real-world leadership challenges facing healthcare professionals and organizations today.

The program brings participants to Loyola for concentrated Friday and Saturday sessions once a month, allowing working clinical leaders to pursue advanced business education while continuing their professional roles.

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“This partnership represents exactly what we want graduate business education at Loyola to do: respond to the needs of organizations and professionals while preparing leaders to make thoughtful, strategic and ethical decisions,” said Robert A. “Bobby” Savoie, Ph.D., dean of Loyola’s Joseph A. Butt, S.J. College of Business. “The Executive MBA shows clear vision and commitment on the part of Ochsner executives to creating an organization that combines the extraordinary expertise of their medical leaders with the business acumen, strategic perspective and leadership skills offered by Loyola, allowing them to have an even greater impact on their organizations and the communities they serve.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by Ochsner Health and Loyola to developing leaders prepared to respond to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and the communities it serves. Through a cohort-based model, participants will learn alongside colleagues from across Ochsner while applying business concepts directly to challenges and opportunities within healthcare.

“This partnership with Loyola provides our clinical leaders with business, strategy and leadership capabilities to complement their extraordinary clinical expertise,” said Brian Moore, MD, chief medical officer, South Shore and Bayou regions of Ochsner. “By investing in our physicians, advanced practice providers and nursing leaders through this Executive MBA, we are strengthening our leadership capacity and preparing leaders to transform healthcare, improve outcomes and expand Ochsner’s impact across the Gulf South. “

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The launch comes as Loyola’s Joseph A. Butt, S.J. College of Business continues to expand its graduate business offerings and earn national recognition. The Princeton Review recently named Loyola one of its Best Business Schools for 2027, recognizing the university among its Best On-Campus MBA Programs.

Today, Loyola offers multiple MBA pathways designed to meet students and professionals at different stages of their careers, including traditional, fast-track and online options. Loyola’s graduate business offerings also include the Global MBA Triple Master program, which provides students the opportunity to study in New Orleans, Paris and Munich and earn degrees through Loyola, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Munich and SKEMA Business School in Paris.

About the Joseph A. Butt, S.J. College of Business

The Joseph A. Butt, S.J. College of Business at Loyola University New Orleans prepares students to become innovative, ethical business leaders. Rooted in Loyola’s Jesuit tradition and connected to the New Orleans business community, the College combines rigorous academics, experiential learning and a commitment to developing leaders prepared to make a meaningful impact. The College is accredited by AACSB International.