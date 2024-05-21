Loyola Names New Dean of College of Music and Media

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans has appointed Sheryl Kennedy Haydel, Ph.D., as the new Dean of the College of Music and Media.

Haydel is a New Orleans native with nearly 30 years of experience in higher education, journalism, and public relations. She officially assumes the role after serving as the college’s interim dean since last summer.

“I’ve been very pleased with the work, vision, and positive leadership Dr. Haydel has provided for the College of Media and Music as interim dean,” said Loyola President Xavier Cole. “The search for a permanent leader affirmed her strengths and identified her as the right person for this job. She is a forward-thinking and innovative leader who has been very present and supportive of faculty and students. Under her continued guidance, the college is poised for even more great things.”

Haydel came to Loyola in 2021 as an associate professor and director of the School of Communication and Design. In that role, she supported the school’s students, faculty, staff, and community programs and provided vision and leadership for the advertising, design, digital filmmaking, journalism, public relations, and visual communications programs. She was appointed interim dean in July 2023.

“Dr. Haydel has engaged in the critical strategic work to build a culture that is inclusive, strives for excellence, and differentiates the College of Music and Media as a world-renowned school,” said Fr. Justin Daffron, Loyola’s interim provost. “Her values-driven leadership style means she has a tremendous ability to lift up the talents of each person in a way that empowers them to contribute to building a community of meaning and purpose.”

Haydel’s academic career includes successful appointments at Louisiana State University, Dillard University, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Before moving to academia, she was a reporter and a public relations professional.

“The College of Music and Media is a jewel not just for Loyola, but for New Orleans and our entire region,” Haydel said. “We prepare students to make a transformational impact on the world through creative professions, and I will ensure that our storied college continues to grow and inspire in a way that honors Loyola’s mission to pursue truth, virtue, and wisdom as we work toward a more just world. I’m thrilled to assume this role and for the infinite possibilities ahead for the College of Music and Media.”