Loyola Names New Dean of College of Arts and Sciences

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans has appointed Dr. Leonard Kahn as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Kahn, who has been a member of the Loyola community since 2013 and has served as the interim dean since last June, will officially assume his new role on June 1, 2024.

“Dr. Kahn’s deep understanding of our university’s mission and his dedication to academic excellence make him the ideal leader for the College of Arts and Sciences,” said Loyola President Xavier Cole. “His vision and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to providing a transformative education grounded in Jesuit values.”

Kahn’s strategic vision for the College of Arts and Sciences focuses on expanding research opportunities, enhancing teaching methodologies, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, fostering student development, and improving shared governance. He said he is committed to championing the needs of faculty, staff, and students and advancing the liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on Jesuit values.

“Dr. Kahn’s commitment to the faculty, staff, and students of the College is unwavering. I am confident he will utilize his depth of institutional knowledge, trusted relationships, and critical thinking to chart a vision for the future that raises the reputation of the College. I am grateful for his leadership and willingness to serve as Dean,” said Fr. Justin Daffron, Loyola’s interim provost.

“I am deeply honored to lead the College into its next chapter,” said Kahn. “I am committed to fostering an environment in which education transcends traditional boundaries and serves as a catalyst for personal transformation and societal impact. Together, we will build on the college’s strengths, ensuring our students are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”