Loyola Named Top Music Business School for 6th Year

NEW ORLEANS – The School of Music and Theatre Professions at Loyola University New Orleans has once again earned international recognition as one of the world’s top music business programs, extending its streak to six consecutive years.

Billboard has named Loyola to its 2026 list of Top Music Business Schools, announced in its Oct. 3 issue. Loyola joins a select group of leading music business programs on this year’s list, including American University’s Business and Entertainment Program in Washington, D.C.; the Abbey Road Institute in London, England; the Commercial Music Program at Tennessee State University in Nashville; and the Herb Alpert School of Music at UCLA in Los Angeles.

Kate Duncan, director of the School of Music and Theatre Professions and the Conrad N. Hilton Chair in Music Industry Studies at Loyola, said the School prepares students not just for the music business that exists today, but to lead whatever comes next, without losing sight of the human creativity and connection that make music matter.

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“Six years running with Billboard is an incredible honor, and we haven’t spent those six years standing still at Loyola,” Duncan said. “The music business changes by the minute, and so do we. We’ve rebuilt our curriculum around the belief that true creative business is built on problem-solving skills, entrepreneurial drive and human relationships. As a result, our students get real opportunities to run businesses, generate revenue, work with clients, harness emerging technology, and build professional networks from New Orleans to Los Angeles to London and beyond.”

Loyola – Expanding Industry Experience

Billboard cited the School’s recent launch of Wolf Moon Entertainment, a first-of-its-kind, university-embedded umbrella organization of seven student-run businesses. The initiative integrates revenue generation, technology and design directly into Loyola’s newly renamed Bachelor of Science in Music Business program.

Billboard said its annual list is based on industry recommendations, alumni information, its reporting on music education and information provided by the schools. The publication does not rank the schools selected for recognition.

Loyola is one of two Louisiana universities recognized in 2026. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette joined the list for the first time and is the first public university in the state to offer degrees in Music Business and Recording Arts.

The School of Music and Theatre Professions recently launched a 4+1 degree partnership that provides a seamless transition from undergraduate studies into its Master of Business Administration program.

Alumni include Kendall Cousin, senior director of international marketing at Interscope Records; Chaz Sexton, chief engineer at East/West Studios; Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum ’11, who has appeared on Forbes and Fortune lists; and Carter Lang ’13, who co-wrote and produced Post Malone’s “Sunflower.” Lang received his 11th Grammy nomination in 2026 for Justin Bieber’s album “SWAG.”

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Students also have the opportunity to participate in the London Summer Music Industry Program and the newly launched Hollywood Program.

“Loyola students receive an education that is second to none,” said Sheryl Kennedy Haydel, dean of the College of Music and Media. “We challenge them academically, develop their professional expertise and give them opportunities to put what they learn into practice. Our students graduate with more than a degree. They leave Loyola with the confidence, creativity, connections and experience to build meaningful careers in the music industry, and to become the leaders who will shape its future. Billboard’s recognition is a powerful testament to the quality of that education.”

Duncan cited the addition of several accomplished new faculty members as another reflection of the School’s commitment to providing students with an education that keeps them ahead of the rapidly evolving music industry. Dawn Richard, a member of the acclaimed group Danity Kane, is teaching Popular and Commercial Music, and Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Jaime Woods is working with the Singer-Songwriter Ensemble and Pop Ensemble.