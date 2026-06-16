Loyola, LCTCS Launch Transfer Pathway

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) have entered into an agreement that allows associate degree graduates from the state’s community and technical colleges to transfer into Loyola’s online Bachelor of Applied Science program. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at the June 2026 LCTCS Board of Supervisors meeting.

Statewide Transfer Pathway

Under the partnership, any student who earns an associate degree from any of LCTCS’s 12 colleges, regardless of major or academic discipline, will be eligible for guaranteed admission to Loyola’s fully online Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree completion program, provided they meet established academic requirements. Students will enter Loyola with junior standing, allowing them to build directly on the education they have already earned.

LCTCS serves more than 130,000 students annually through 12 colleges and more than 60 instructional sites statewide.

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The agreement includes students from regional institutions such as Delgado Community College, Nunez Community College and River Parishes Community College, creating a new pathway for southeast Louisiana graduates to earn a bachelor’s degree through Loyola without leaving the workforce.

The agreement also extends to thousands of LCTCS alumni who have previously earned associate degrees and are seeking to complete a bachelor’s degree while balancing work, family, and other responsibilities. The pathway provides working adults with an opportunity to build on existing credentials, strengthen their skills, and position themselves for continued career advancement.

Workforce and Education Goals

“This partnership is about expanding opportunity for students across Louisiana,” said Dr. Xavier A. Cole, president of Loyola University New Orleans. “Community and technical colleges are preparing talented students for success in every region of our state. Through this agreement, we are creating a direct pathway for associate degree graduates to continue their educational journey, earn a bachelor’s degree, and advance their careers. We are proud to partner with Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges to increase educational attainment, support working adults, and strengthen Louisiana’s workforce.”

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Loyola’s fully online Bachelor of Applied Science program offers concentrations in business management, computer science, cybersecurity, healthcare administration, public administration, criminology and justice, communication, psychology and professional writing.

“This agreement creates new opportunities for students across all 12 of our colleges to build on the education and training they have already earned,” said Richard Nelson, president of Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges. “Through this partnership with Loyola University New Orleans, students and alumni have a clear path from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree, making it easier to continue their education, increase their earning potential, and enter the workforce more quickly. The result is a stronger talent pipeline for Louisiana employers and greater economic opportunity across our state. We appreciate Loyola’s partnership in helping students build on the strong foundation they gain at our colleges and achieve their educational and career goals.”

Loyola Online Degree Program

The partnership establishes a transfer framework that recognizes the value of students’ prior academic achievements and reduces barriers that can prevent adult learners from returning to college. Designed specifically for working professionals and nontraditional students, Loyola’s Bachelor of Applied Science program is offered entirely online, with eight-week courses and multiple start dates throughout the year. The flexible format enables students to pursue a bachelor’s degree without putting their careers or family commitments on hold.

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Students admitted through the partnership will receive individualized academic advising, dedicated success coaching, and ongoing support services designed to help adult learners persist through graduation.

To further ease the transition, eligible LCTCS students in their final semester may enroll in Loyola’s Online Adult Learning course as visiting students at a 50 percent tuition discount. The course provides students with an introduction to the online learning environment while allowing them to earn transferable university credit toward their BAS degree.