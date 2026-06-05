Loyola Joins Sullivan Network of Schools

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Loyola University New Orleans has joined the Sullivan Network of Schools as a Sullivan Award Institution, connecting the university to a distinguished tradition that recognizes and develops students whose lives reflect service, humility, leadership, and character.

With this designation, Loyola has become the only university in Louisiana affiliated with the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation, joining a distinguished network of more than 70 colleges and universities across the American South. Fellow institutions include Vanderbilt University, the University of Virginia, and other nationally recognized universities committed to developing ethical leaders dedicated to service and social impact.

As a Sullivan Award School, Loyola will be eligible to present the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award and Mary Mildred Sullivan Award, among the nation’s most respected collegiate honors recognizing individuals whose lives exemplify noble character, generosity, and service above self.

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The partnership also opens the door for Loyola students, faculty, and staff to participate in a wide range of Sullivan Foundation leadership and service initiatives, including the Ignite Retreat, Sullivan Fellows Program, Service Corps Internship, Study Abroad opportunities, and the Impact Prize competition.

“At Loyola, educating the whole person means preparing students not only for professional success, but for lives of purpose, leadership, and service to others,” said Provost Thomas Chambers, Ph.D. “Our partnership with the Sullivan Foundation reflects and strengthens our Jesuit mission by creating even more opportunities for students to lead with integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to the common good. We are honored to join this respected network of institutions dedicated to forming servant leaders.”

Steve McDavid, president of The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation, said Loyola’s values and mission make the university a natural fit for the Sullivan network.

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“Loyola University New Orleans represents the kind of institution the Sullivan Foundation is proud to welcome into this tradition,” McDavid said. “The Sullivan Award has always been about more than recognition. It honors lives of character, humility, and service, and it invites students to carry those values forward in practical ways. We look forward to working with Loyola to celebrate students who serve others and to connect them with opportunities that help deepen their leadership, purpose, and contribution.”

Loyola Sullivan Leadership and Service Opportunities

Founded on a century-long tradition of service-centered leadership development, the Sullivan Foundation offers immersive programming designed to help students translate values into action through leadership retreats, service experiences, entrepreneurial initiatives, mentorship, and global engagement opportunities.

Among the programs available through the network are the Sullivan Ignite Retreat, a leadership development experience focused on changemaking and purpose-driven growth; the Sullivan Fellows Program, a multi-year leadership initiative grounded in collaboration and community impact; and the Sullivan Impact Prize, which awards up to $10,000 to student-led ideas addressing real-world challenges.

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The Sullivan Awards trace their origins to 1890 and honor the legacy of Algernon Sydney Sullivan, a lawyer, philanthropist, and humanitarian known for using his talents and resources to help those in need. Today, the Foundation continues that legacy by investing in students and institutions committed to service, ethical leadership, and community impact.

For Loyola students, the partnership represents another meaningful opportunity to engage deeply with the university’s Jesuit tradition of becoming “persons for and with others” while developing the skills and experiences needed to create positive change in their communities and professions.