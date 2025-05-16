Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Loyola Filmmaking Chair Sheds Light on Industry Downturn

May 16, 2025   |By
Loyola Filmmaking
Miles Doleac, Chair, Digital Filmmaking, School of Communication & Design, Loyola University New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans film industry, once dubbed “Hollywood South,” is experiencing a significant downturn in 2025, with no major productions underway. According to Film New Orleans, the only upcoming production listed is an untitled indie feature being filmed in June. While Louisiana was once a primary hub for domestic filming, the proliferation

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter