Loyola Energy Upgrades Earn $489K in Rebates

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans received $489,115 in Energy Smart rebates after completing a series of energy efficiency projects that reduced campus electricity consumption by approximately 22% and generated about $700,000 in annual electricity cost savings. Energy Smart is an Entergy New Orleans program.

Representatives from Loyola, Entergy New Orleans and Energy Smart gathered on Loyola’s campus on July 29 to recognize the university’s completion of multiple qualifying energy efficiency projects, which earned $489,115 in rebates between 2023 and 2025.

“At Loyola, we believe responsible stewardship means investing wisely in both our people and our campus,” said Dr. Xavier A. Cole, president of Loyola University New Orleans. “Our partnership with Energy Smart has allowed us to modernize critical infrastructure, reduce our environmental impact, and realize significant operational savings that can be reinvested in our educational mission. We are grateful for Energy Smart’s outstanding partnership and shared commitment to building a more sustainable future.”

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Energy efficiency upgrades have become an increasingly important cost-control strategy for New Orleans businesses and institutions. According to Entergy New Orleans, energy use can account for about one-third of a commercial building’s operating costs. Energy Smart’s commercial program provides incentives for upgrades such as HVAC systems, lighting, refrigeration, building automation and other efficiency improvements, with some projects eligible for incentives covering up to 100% of project costs. Since launching in 2010, the program has helped more than 135,000 Entergy New Orleans customers receive more than $61.4 million in incentives for energy-saving improvements.

Loyola Campus Upgrades Deliver Savings

The projects included modernization of Loyola’s Central Plant, installation of a new Building Management System, chilled water system optimization, LED lighting upgrades, enhanced building automation and other infrastructure improvements designed to increase operational reliability, reduce maintenance needs and improve occupant comfort.

One chilled water optimization project alone is generating approximately $50,000 per month in energy and operational savings. In addition, Loyola’s Central Plant, which accounts for approximately 37% of campus energy usage, now operates more efficiently, further reducing energy consumption and supporting the university’s long-term sustainability efforts.

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“Energy Smart is committed to helping businesses and institutions across New Orleans invest in energy efficiency solutions that deliver lasting benefits,” said Ross Thevenot, Manager, Demand Side Management, Entergy New Orleans. “Loyola University is a tremendous example of how strong partnerships can drive meaningful results. We’re proud to support projects that lower operating costs, strengthen critical infrastructure, and help organizations reinvest savings into the people and programs that serve our community.”

Loyola said the projects reduce operating costs, modernize critical infrastructure and support the university’s educational mission, while the nearly $500,000 in Energy Smart rebates helped offset the cost of those improvements.