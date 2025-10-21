Loyola Completes Uptown Hall

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Loyola University celebrated the completion of Uptown Hall, its new, state-of-the-art, seven-story residence hall, located at the corner of Freret and Calhoun streets.

Loyola President Dr. Xavier A. Cole offered remarks at last week’s event, then joined with Loyola’s Board of Trustees and the school’s project partners to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“Completion of this project is truly a wonderful moment and a meaningful milestone,” Cole said. “We’re already hearing tremendous feedback from the residents. They are why we made this significant investment – our students are the raison d’etre.”

Uptown Hall officially opened at the start of the new school year in August. The residence hall houses more than 600 returning and graduate students in apartment-style units, with single and double rooms, and ranging from one-bedroom/one-bath to six-bedroom/three-bath suites.

Each suite features a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven and sink, as well as a living room furnished with a sofa, chair and entertainment console. Each student will have an adjustable twin XL bed, desk with chair, chest of drawers and closet space. In addition, the suites boast large windows, exposed concrete walls and modern laminate floors.

Additional amenities include communal lounges on every floor, ground-floor laundry facilities, an expansive community event space, a courtyard, full wireless internet coverage, and individual suite controls for heating and air conditioning.

In addition to addressing a growing demand for on-campus housing, living on campus helps to support students who are living away from home for the first time.

Chris Rice, Director of Residential Life at Loyola, said the opening of Uptown Hall allows Loyola to create an environment for hundreds of additional students that supports their academic, emotional and social growth as whole people in connection to the school’s Jesuit values.

“This project is an investment in the residential student experience,” Rice said. “Students who live on campus have higher grade point averages, graduate at higher rates and feel a stronger connection to campus. They also are healthier because they are getting more exercise and eating better compared to their commuter peers.”

Loyola partnered with architectural and interior design firm EskewDumezRipple, contractor Woodward Design+Build, and consultants Dupont-LeCorgne to bring Uptown Hall to realization.

About Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola University New Orleans is a private Jesuit institution recognized for its strong liberal arts foundation, nationally ranked academic programs, and commitment to educating the whole person through academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. Founded in 1904 and located on historic St. Charles Avenue in the city’s Uptown district, Loyola enrolls approximately 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students across disciplines including business, law, the arts, sciences, and social sciences. The university’s Jesuit mission emphasizes critical thinking, ethical leadership, and service to others, preparing graduates to make meaningful contributions locally and globally.