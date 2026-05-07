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Loyola Commencement to Showcase Talent Pipeline

May 7, 2026   |By
Loyola Commencement to Showcase Talent Pipeline
James “Jimmy” Chilimigras - considered the world’s youngest Certified Public Accountant and projected to be the youngest law school graduate in Louisiana. Loyola Commencement to Showcase Talent Pipeline.

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans will host its 2026 commencement ceremonies on May 9 at the Smoothie King Center, with the Rev. Thomas P. Greene, S.J., provincial of the Jesuits’ USA Central and Southern Province and a Loyola undergraduate and College of Law alumnus, delivering the commencement address at both the undergraduate and

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