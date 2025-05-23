Loyola Announces Inaugural Lemmon Environmental Law Fellows

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Loyola University New Orleans College of Law has announced the launch of the Lemmon Environmental Law Fellows program and the selection of the inaugural fellows: Loyola law students Alexis Cortez, Rebecca Keller, and Logan Pullin.

The Andrew and Joan Lemmon Environmental Law Fellows Program, made possible by the generosity of Andrew A. Lemmon, ’87, and his wife, Joan, will provide qualified applicants with student internship opportunities in the College of Law Center on Environment, Land and Law (CELL) which is dedicated to educational research and advocacy designed to harness the power of law and public policy to create a healthy environment and a just society.

Fellows will work with Loyola’s affiliated law faculty and staff, including Professor Rob Verchick, the Gauthier-St. Martin Eminent Scholar and Chair in Environmental Law and the faculty director of the CELL, and Dr. Alessandra Jerolleman, CELL’s Director of Research. Dr. Jerolleman has a long history of working along the Louisiana coast in support of communities facing environmental challenges.

“The Lemmon Environmental Law Fellows program will play a key role in the growth of Loyola’s Center on Environment, Land, and Law,” Verchick said. “In collaboration with communities throughout the Gulf, our students will apply what they learn in the classroom in service to others and to the planet. Opportunities like this are what draw these students to Loyola. This is the kind of experience that changes lives and sets the foundation for fulfilling careers.”

“We are grateful to Andrew and Joan Lemmon for this significant gift to Loyola. Their generosity furthers Loyola’s commitment to environmental justice,” said Madeleine Landrieu, Dean of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

The Lemmons

Andrew Lemmon, the son of late Justice Harry Lemmon and Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon, graduated from Loyola in 1987 as a member of the Loyola Law Review and in 1994 from the George Washington University with an LL.M. degree in environmental law. Lemmon worked his lifelong passion for social justice, the outdoors, and the environment into a business and his hobbies.

In April 2000, following the birth of his son, Stuart, Lemmon opened the Hahnville office of the Lemmon Law Firm in the original office of his grandfather, James P. Vial. Lemmon now maintains a national trial practice out of the New Orleans office of Milberg, Coleman, Bryson, Phillips, and Grossman, where the Lemmon Law Firm, LLC is Of Counsel. He also handles select public interest litigation and a substantial pro bono practice.

Joan Folse Lemmon is from Lockport, Louisiana, and has broad experience in her career as a respiratory therapist (LSU Health Sciences), cardiopulmonary researcher, and chef (John Folse Culinary Institute). The Lemmons share a passion for social justice and the environment and are honored to be part of the Loyola Family.

About Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Loyola University New Orleans College of Law is a distinguished institution renowned for its commitment to excellence in legal education, providing students with a comprehensive and dynamic curriculum. Committed to producing socially responsible lawyers, Loyola College of Law focuses on merging theory with practical skills, preparing graduates for successful careers in the legal field.