Loyola Announces 5 New Hires

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Loyola University New Orleans has added several new faculty members in the College of Music and Media, as well as promoted one longtime employee to Assistant Dean.

Dr. Shaniece Bickham has been named Director of the School of Communication and Design. In this role, Bickham will lead the school, as well as serving as an Associate Professor of Mass Communication.

Dr. Jessica DeKleva is the new Coordinator of Music Therapy. She will oversee the degree programs for both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Music Therapy.

- Sponsors -

Dr. Alan W. Mills has been named as the Conductor and Coordinator of Wind Bands, as well as an Assistant Professor in the School of Music and Theatre Professions. He will oversee the artistic, academic and administrative needs of the Winds, Brass and Percussion programs. He also will be responsible for teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in Conducting and Music Education.

Jeffrey Ory has joined the college as an Instructor in Mass Communication. He will teach courses in Public Relations.

Laura Jayne has been named Assistant Dean in the College of Music and Media. She most recently served as Director of Student Services in the college.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

About the Loyola College of Music and Media

The College of Music and Media is comprised of two schools — the School of Music and Theatre Professions and the School of Communication and Design. Students who choose to study in the college prepare for careers in music, theatre, music industry, design, fine art, filmmaking, strategy, mass media and more.