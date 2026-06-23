Loyola Announces 4 Leadership Hires

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans has announced a series of strategic leadership hires across academic affairs, student success, advancement, and communications, reinforcing the university’s continued commitment to academic excellence, student-centered innovation, mission-driven leadership, and community engagement.

The appointments reflect Loyola’s momentum as the university advances key priorities tied to its strategic plan and Jesuit mission of educating the whole person while preparing students to lead lives of purpose, service, and impact.

“These leaders bring deep experience, visionary thinking, and a profound commitment to Loyola’s mission,” said Xavier A. Cole, president of Loyola University New Orleans. “Each will play an important role in shaping the future of our university and strengthening the transformational experience we provide to students and the broader community.”

Patricia “Trish” Nugent Named Dean of the University Library

Patricia “Trish” Nugent has been named dean of the University Library at Loyola University New Orleans following years of leadership and service within the Monroe Library system.

Nugent previously served as Associate Dean of Engagement, Research and Special Collections and has played a central role in advancing Loyola’s library services, archives, research support, and academic engagement initiatives. A longtime member of the Loyola community, she has led the university’s Special Collections and Archives operations for more than a decade, overseeing the preservation and accessibility of collections documenting Loyola history, New Orleans culture, the Jesuit tradition, and the Gulf South.

As dean, Nugent will oversee Monroe Library operations, research and instructional services, archives and special collections, and strategic initiatives supporting student learning, faculty scholarship, and academic innovation across the university.

“Libraries serve as centers of discovery, inquiry, and community,” said Nugent. “I am honored to step into this role and continue supporting Loyola’s students, faculty, and researchers while advancing the university’s mission of academic excellence and Jesuit education.”

Dr. Mark Harrington Named Senior Assistant Provost

Mark Harrington has been appointed Senior Assistant Provost, bringing more than 18 years of higher education leadership experience grounded in student success, equity, and the Jesuit educational tradition.

In this role, Harrington will provide strategic oversight for the Student Success Center and lead university-wide initiatives focused on student retention, persistence, completion, and post-graduate outcomes. He will collaborate closely with Academic Affairs, Enrollment Management, Student Affairs, and campus partners to strengthen the student experience from matriculation through graduation.

Harrington returns to Loyola after previously serving the university through 2011 and has held leadership positions at Canisius University, where he served as a faculty member, department chair, associate academic dean, and assistant vice president for student success.

A nationally respected voice in Jesuit higher education, Harrington also served as the founding chair and president of the Jesuit Student Success Network, helping shape collaborative approaches to supporting students across the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities.

“Returning to Loyola feels deeply meaningful both personally and professionally,” said Harrington. “I look forward to partnering with faculty, staff, and students to advance a culture of care, innovation, and academic excellence rooted in the Jesuit mission.”

Kearney Gay Joins Loyola as Assistant Vice President of Development

Kearney Gay has joined Loyola as Assistant Vice President of Development, where he will lead the university’s major gifts strategy and development operations to support Loyola’s future growth and philanthropic priorities.

A multi-generation New Orleanian, Gay brings extensive fundraising and nonprofit leadership experience, including serving as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Major Gifts at Tulane University, where he helped raise more than $100 million for athletic facilities projects, including the landmark Yulman Stadium initiative.

His career has also included leadership roles with the American Red Cross and Team Gleason Foundation, where he helped expand national partnerships and increase support for individuals and families impacted by ALS.

“Loyola’s mission of education, service, and the common good resonates deeply with me,” said Gay. “I am excited to help advance the university’s future and build meaningful philanthropic partnerships that support Loyola students and programs.”

Julia LeBlanc Named Director of Communications

Julia LeBlanc has joined Loyola as Director of Communications, bringing more than two decades of experience in strategic communications, public relations, marketing, and brand development across nonprofit leadership, fine art, architecture, and global luxury brands.

LeBlanc is the founder of JLA Communications, a New Orleans-based strategic communications firm that has supported organizations in areas including emergency management, healthcare, economic development, and the arts.

Her previous leadership experience includes serving as Global Public Relations and Events Director for David Yurman and Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Global Brand Ambassador for Marco Bicego, where she led international brand strategy, media relations, events, and communications initiatives within the luxury and fine jewelry industries.

At Loyola, LeBlanc will oversee strategic communications initiatives designed to elevate the university’s visibility, strengthen storytelling efforts, and support institutional priorities through mission-centered communications and community engagement.

“Loyola University New Orleans has long played an important role in the cultural and intellectual fabric of this city,” said LeBlanc. “I’m honored to join a university with such a strong mission and vibrant community and look forward to helping share the stories that make Loyola so special.”

Together, these appointments reflect Loyola’s continued investment in mission-driven leadership and institutional excellence as the university builds upon its legacy of Jesuit education in New Orleans and beyond.