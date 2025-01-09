Love Your City Announces the Addition of Lauren Darnell as Program Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Love Your City Initiative, which supports the development of the impact economy and growth of for-benefit organizations, announced the addition of Lauren Darnell as Program Director. Darnell is a champion of equity and inclusion, dedicated to creating healthier, more inclusive workplaces.

As Program Director at Love Your City, Darnell leads initiatives that celebrate mission-driven businesses, build community, and drive social impact. She also trains and guides organizations to create cultures of equity, belonging, and innovation through her work with Porch & Okra Consulting.

Launched in 2023, Porch & Okra Consulting offers customized leadership consulting, professional development, and coaching to foster healthy team cultures. Serving both profit and nonprofit organizations, Porch & Okra helps clients build sustainable, inclusive practices that elevate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

Previously, as the Executive Director of the Made in New Orleans Foundation, Darnell spearheaded initiatives to increase diversity and provide direct support to BIPOC professionals in hospitality.

Darnell’s background is deeply rooted in resilience and community, inspired by her Louisiana heritage and her pioneering family. Raised in New Orleans, she holds a degree in cultural anthropology from the University of New Orleans. A passionate traveler, Darnell has lived and worked in London and New York and explored over 18 countries.

A 2023 and 2024 James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards Judge, Darnell also serves on the New Orleans Food and Policy Advocacy Committee. Her work has been recognized with the Essence “Essential Heroes” Award and the Ella Brennan “Stand Up For Your Hometown” Award.

In addition, Darnell is the co-host of Love to Eat NOLA and has contributed published work exploring the intersection of race, culture, and sustainability in New Orleans’ restaurant scene, work which is in line with the mission of the Love Your City initiative which is to connect organizations with conscious consumers and sustainable service providers to accelerate equity and sustainability.

Supported by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the Love Your City’s Regional Sustainability Committee (RSC) is made up of recognized leaders and subject-matter experts in the community who understand how to maximize impact through economic development in key areas like housing, food, and stormwater management. Through a collaborative approach, the RSC leverages decades of experience and expertise across sectors to address the city’s most important issues.