Louisiana’s Largest Privately Owned Telecommunications Company Welcomes New Director

GONZALES, La. (press release) – REV is pleased to announce the recent addition of Monte Danos to the local telecommunication provider’s sales and marketing team as director of growth, strategy, and product development. Bringing a wealth of telecommunications industry knowledge to the growing REV team, Danos will play a key leadership role responsible for executing critical business priorities in support of the company’s mission.

Instrumental in defining wrap-around tactics for marketing and sales-supporting initiatives, Danos’s responsibilities will also include driving strategically aligned growth and further developing REV’s competitive portfolio of residential and business product offerings.

“Monte brings a wealth of experience and leadership that aligns perfectly with our company’s vision,” said Josh Descant, REV’s CEO. “His strategic mindset and industry knowledge will help us navigate growth opportunities while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer experience.”

Danos has built a career on understanding consumer needs, developing impactful marketing strategies, and driving product innovation in both residential and commercial markets.

“Monte’s expertise in product development and market strategy makes him a tremendous asset to REV,” said Tressy Leindecker, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “His leadership will not only strengthen our product and growth strategy but also inspire the team he will lead, driving collaboration and advancements across our organization.”

Prior to joining REV, Danos held several prominent positions at Cox Communications, where he managed product lines, directed marketing initiatives, and led cross-functional projects. In his most recent role as Sr. Director of Marketing at Cox Business, Danos orchestrated national content and messaging strategies, directed fiber marketing campaigns, and managed learning resources to drive sales education. He previously held regional B2B marketing responsibilities within Cox’s Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Connecticut markets.

Prior to Cox Business, Monte managed Cox’s residential internet, video, and voice product lines. His responsibilities included the implementation of product launches and enhancements, building product awareness, and driving subscriber growth. Meanwhile, his early career in news reporting and television production helped lay the foundation for his career in telecommunications. Monte graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

About REV

Rebranded in 2022 – with the merging of three local and storied telecom providers – REV is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. Over the course of the technology company’s 90 years of serving rural and urban communities, REV has become Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network.

With over 5,000 miles of fiber and nearly 400 employees, REV (and the organization’s suite of business services offered by REV Business) connects more than 68,000 customers in their homes and places of work.