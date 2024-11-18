Louisiana’s Largest Broadband Project Set to Take Off with $450M in New Funding

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 18, 2024) — The Louisiana Local Fiber Consortium (LLFC), made up of Swyft Fiber, REV and T-Mobile, announced on Nov. 18 that it will receive nearly $450 million in funding from the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to bring high-speed internet to more areas in Louisiana.

Louisiana is the first state to receive BEAD funding, which will help expand broadband access statewide, marking the largest broadband investment in the state’s history. The three companies were chosen through a fair selection process based on their experience and commitment to providing reliable internet to underserved and rural communities.

The new network will be primarily built with underground fiber, offering better reliability, resilience and faster connections to homes, businesses, emergency services, and more.

- Sponsors -

Swyft Fiber and REV, both based in Louisiana, specialize in connecting rural areas with fiber-optic internet. Both companies will begin hiring new employees, with a focus on local workers to support the expansion.

“We’re grateful to Governor Landry and the Office of Broadband Development for their continued support in bringing fiber internet to Louisiana,” said Jason Hunt, cofounder and CEO of Swyft Fiber. “This investment is a huge step forward in connecting areas that have been underserved for too long.”

Josh Descant, CEO of REV, added, “For nearly 90 years, REV has been committed to connecting Louisiana communities, and we’re excited to continue that work with this new partnership. We’re ready to deliver reliable internet service to even more people across the state.”

T-Mobile is partnering with Swyft Fiber and REV to enhance the state’s broadband coverage by adding wireless service. Using T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, the company will help improve internet speed and access, particularly in rural areas.

“We’re proud to continue our investment in Louisiana’s 5G network,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “This partnership will help connect even more people to the services they need—whether it’s staying in touch with family, growing a business, or accessing emergency services.”

In discussing the challenges of expanding high-speed internet to rural Louisiana, representatives from Swyft Fiber and REV pointed out that permitting and rights-of-way can be a major challenge for infrastructure projects, requiring approvals from various stakeholders. “However, Swyft and REV’s long and successful history in Louisiana gives us confidence in navigating these processes effectively,” said Swyft Fiber and REV officials.