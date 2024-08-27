Louisiana’s First Inpatient Mental Health Unit for Women Opens at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE – Today, Woman’s Hospital celebrated the opening of the brand new Perinatal Mental Health Unit (PMHU) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Woman’s President and CEO Rene Ragas, Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham, LDH Secretary Michael Harrington, state lawmakers, elected officials and a host of hospital, community and business leaders. Woman’s PMHU is Louisiana’s first inpatient mental health unit solely dedicated to serving the specialized needs of women who are pregnant, up to one year postpartum or have suffered a pregnancy loss within the last year. Patients will start being admitted in September.

“Last year, we saw a concerning number of women being admitted to our hospital who were suffering from mental health challenges, and we realized there was an unmet need for inpatient care particularly for this group of women in our community,” said Woman’s President/CEO Rene Ragas in a press release. “Woman’s is the largest single-hospital delivery service in the state, and we understand the unique needs of caring for perinatal patients. This is an $8 million investment that has created nearly 40 new jobs and at its core is dedicated to producing better health outcomes for women in Louisiana. This unit will serve as a beacon of hope for healing, support, and empowerment.”

One of only a few in the country, Woman’s PMHU will treat women ages 18 and older at any stage of their pregnancy, up to one year postpartum, or who have suffered a pregnancy loss within the last year and have a primary psychiatric diagnosis may be eligible for admission by a physician.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, maternal mental health conditions, such as anxiety, perinatal and postpartum depression, and birth-related PTSD, are among the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth, affecting one in five women. Of those affected, 75 percent go untreated. Additionally, mental health conditions are a leading cause of maternal mortality in the United States.

“Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Through this brand new Perinatal Mental Health Unit, Louisiana is leading the way for improving maternal mental health across our country. I’d like to thank President and CEO Rene Ragas, the entire team at Woman’s Hospital, Dr. Ralph Abraham, and Secretary Michael Harrington for recognizing the importance of addressing maternal mental health challenges, and ensuring it is a top priority here in Louisiana, ” said Jeff Landry.

“Improving mental health outcomes is a top policy priority for the Louisiana Department of Health, and we recognize there is an unmet need for addressing mental health among women who are pregnant or have given birth within the past year,” said Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, M.D. “We are grateful to the leadership of Woman’s Hospital taking the initiative in creating Louisiana’s first inpatient mental health unit for pregnant and postpartum women. Creating this unit sets an important example for Louisiana’s healthcare sector, signaling that investment in women’s mental health is also an investment in families and a commitment to creating a healthier and more hopeful Louisiana.”

“Inpatient facilities like Woman’s Hospital have long focused on the physical health of patients, but we as a state have come to recognize that mental health is as important as physical health. And we also know that many women who are pregnant or recently pregnant need special attention as they are nurturing their newly expanded families,” said LDH Secretary Michael Harrington. “Thanks to Woman’s Hospital, women can get that specialized attention through this new Perinatal Mental Health Unit, which will help close a gap in services and improve the lives of women, their children and their families for many years to come.”

The inpatient unit features 9,130 square feet of indoor space along with a secure outdoor terrace that is 1,670 square feet. Patients will have their own private bedroom and bathroom that span 350 square feet. Each room is outfitted with a single bed, nightstand, television, desk, artwork and rocking chair.

Both individual and group therapies will be provided including art, music, yoga, and more. A care team will be assigned to each patient and nutritious meals will be provided daily. The PMHU will serve up to 10 patients at any given time to ensure more individualized and personalized care. The unit will be staffed by a highly trained and comprehensive care team of psychiatrists, dual trained nurses skilled in both obstetrical and psychiatric care, psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, specialty trained mental health technicians and lactation consultants. In addition, the PMHU is supported by onsite OB-GYN doctors, and maternal-fetal medicine physicians.

“Woman’s PMHU is unique in many ways including having private bedrooms for each patient. They will also be encouraged to spend time with their babies, when appropriate, which is going to be critical to their healing process” said Dr. Kelly Cannon, director of inpatient psychiatry. “The fact that this unit is within a hospital already focused on caring for women and their babies is a major benefit. We have a very dedicated and skilled team and know that providing the right treatment will help our patients become the mothers they have always wanted to be.”

Woman’s is a specialty hospital for women and infants located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since opening in 1968, it has welcomed nearly 400,000 babies, making it one of the largest single hospital delivery services in the country and the largest in Louisiana. Additionally, Woman’s operates a level III-S neonatal intensive care unit; this designation allows them to care for infants who are extremely premature, are critically ill or require surgical intervention. The hospital is also recognized for its expertise in mammography as well as breast and gynecologic cancer care. As a private, nonprofit organization, all funds are reinvested into the hospital to continue Woman’s mission to improve the health of women and infants through the latest technology, a highly qualified staff and critical community programs and services. For more information, visit www.womans.org.