Louisiana’s First Hydrogen Liquefaction Facility Opening

ST. GABRIEL, La. — Hidrogenii, a 50/50 joint venture between Plug Power Inc. and Olin Corporation, has announced the completion of Louisiana’s first hydrogen liquefaction facility.

The St. Gabriel plant is among the largest electrolytic hydrogen liquefaction facilities in North America, strengthening the regional hydrogen supply chain and supporting the broader U.S. transition to low-carbon energy.

The facility is designed to produce up to 15 metric-ton-per-day (TPD) of liquid hydrogen by purifying and liquefying hydrogen that is a byproduct of Olin’s chlorine manufacturing process. This increases Plug’s total production capacity to 40 TPD.

This development is part of a larger effort to advance the U.S. hydrogen economy and features technology from Plug to purify and liquefy low-carbon crude hydrogen produced as a byproduct at Olin Corporation’s chemical facility.

“This Louisiana plant, a milestone in expanding our U.S. hydrogen network, bolsters our financial position by leveraging a dependable, cost-effective hydrogen source, reducing our reliance on third-party suppliers,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh.

The initiative transforms hydrogen that was previously vented into the atmosphere into a valuable energy resource. The plant incorporates advanced systems for storage, loading, and compression, including helium and hydrogen compressors, along with ancillary supporting equipment.​

The plant’s operations will progress Louisiana’s cleaner and more diverse energy development strategy and is among several other hydrogen projects launching in 2025.

“This joint venture is consistent with Olin’s value-first approach to build on our existing leading positions through high-value adjacencies or bolt-ons that align with our capital allocation framework,” said Ken Lane, President and CEO of Olin.

While the Hidrogenii plant is not classified as a “green” hydrogen facility, it is considered “low-carbon” because it is derived from the hydrogen byproduct generated during Olin Corporation’s chlor-alkali chemical production, a process that typically relies on fossil fuel-derived electricity. The hydrogen that is captured and purified at the plant would have otherwise be vented directly into the air. This process is sometimes called “gray hydrogen with carbon reduction features” since it repurposes hydrogen from a fossil-fuel-intensive process.

Currently, there are 67 green hydrogen projects planned in the U.S. over the next five years, with a total investment of $26 billion. Projections indicate that lower-carbon hydrogen production will reach 1.5 million tons per annum in 2025.

Plug Power has also secured a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the Department of Energy to construct up to six green hydrogen manufacturing plants across the U.S. These facilities will utilize Plug Power’s proprietary electrolyzer technology to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. These plants are expected to produce up to 15 tons of liquid hydrogen daily, supporting major customers like Walmart and Amazon in their transition to hydrogen-powered fuel cells.​

Currently global demand for low-carbon hydrogen remains limited. In 2023, total hydrogen production reached approximately 97 million tonnes (a metric unit of mass equal to 1,000 kilograms or approximately 2,204.62 pounds), with less than 1% classified as low-emissions hydrogen. Most of this hydrogen continues to be produced from fossil fuels. Demand for carbon hydrogen use in new applications like heavy industry, long-distance transport, and energy storage still accounts for less than 1% of global hydrogen demand despite a 40% growth since 2022.

Although low-carbon hydrogen holds potential for future energy transitions, its current role in the global energy landscape is still emerging and faces challenges related to cost, infrastructure, and policy support.​

While the Trump administration has cut 40% in the five-year U.S. wind energy outlook, halting new federal wind leases and permits, and is actively promoting the coal industry, local, regional, and global demand for lower-carbon and green hydrogen is intensifying and plants like Hidrogenii are poised to be at the forefront of meeting that growing demand.

Established in 2022, Hidrogenii joins existing Plug production sites in Woodbine, Georgia (15 TPD), and Charleston, Tennessee (10 TPD).

About Plug

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power’s total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.

Plug Power supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid. Winchester’s principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges and clay targets.

About Hidrogenii

Hidrogenii is a U.S.-based joint venture between Plug Power Inc. and Olin Corporation, combining Plug’s leading hydrogen technology with Olin’s decades of industrial expertise. Together, the venture is focused on producing and delivering reliable, domestically sourced hydrogen to serve growing demand across mobility, power, and industrial markets. By leveraging existing infrastructure and a proven track record in hydrogen innovation, Hidrogenii is helping build the backbone of the American hydrogen economy.