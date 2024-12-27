Louisiana’s Economy Continues to Grow: Over 20,000 Jobs Added in the Past Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Data released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted employment figures once again improved over the year.

The state’s seasonally adjusted total non-farm employment for November 2024 is 1,971,200 jobs, an

increase of 4,000 jobs from the revised October 2024 figure of 1,967,200 jobs. The series has seen over the month employment gains in 17 of the last 25 months. Compared to November 2023, seasonally

adjusted total non-farm employment increased by 20,600 jobs. This shows 44 consecutive months with an

over-the-year gain in non-farm employment.

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted total private sector employment for November 2024 is 1,648,100 jobs, an

increase of 3,400 jobs from the revised October 2024 figure of 1,644,700 jobs. The series has seen over the month employment gains in 22 of the last 32 months. Compared to November 2023, seasonally

adjusted total private sector employment increased by 14,100 jobs. The series has seen over-the-year

employment gains in 42 of the last 44 months.

“Adding 20,600 jobs over the past year highlights the incredible progress Louisiana is making in

strengthening our economy,” said Susana Schowen, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

“By assisting economic development efforts and supporting job seekers, we are building a dynamic

workforce that drives economic growth and enhances opportunities for communities across the state.”

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2024 is 4.3 percent. The rate increased by 0.2

percentage points from the revised October 2024 rate of 4.1 percent, and increased by 0.3 percentage

points from the November 2023 rate of 4.0 percent.

The number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals for November 2024 is 1,981,427. The number of

seasonally adjusted employed decreased by 6,415 individuals from the revised October 2024 figure of

1,987,842. Compared to November 2023, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals

decreased by 13,010.

The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals for November 2024 is 88,876. The number of

seasonally adjusted unemployed increased by 3,709 individuals from the revised October 2024 figure of

85,167. Compared to November 2023, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals

increased by 5,705.

Major industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the month were Leisure and Hospitality which gained 1,600 jobs from October 2024, Other Services which gained 1,100 jobs from October 2024, and Government which gained 600 jobs from October 2024.

Major industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the year were Private Education and Health Services which gained 10,000 jobs from November 2023, Construction which gained 7,800 jobs from November 2023, and Government which gained 6,500 jobs from November 2023.

Among Louisiana’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in November 2024, seasonally adjusted data shows Alexandria (62,500 jobs) added 300 jobs from October 2024 and gained 1,000 jobs from November

2023, Baton Rouge (420,800 jobs) lost 200 jobs from October 2024, but gained 1,900 jobs from November 2023, Hammond (50,400 jobs) added 300 jobs from October 2024 and gained 800 jobs from November 2023, Houma (87,100) added 300 jobs from October 2024 and gained 1,300 jobs from November 2023, Lafayette (206,400 jobs) added 800 jobs from October 2024 and gained 1,800 jobs from November 2023, Lake Charles (96,800 jobs) added 200 jobs from October 2024 and gained 1,200 jobs from November 2023, Monroe (77,100 jobs) added 200 jobs from October 2024, but lost 400 jobs from November 2023, New Orleans (569,500 jobs) added 2,100 jobs from October 2024 and gained 8,900 jobs from November 2023, and Shreveport (177,800 jobs) added 300 jobs from October 2024 and gained 1,100 jobs from November 2023.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and parish unemployment rates for the month of November will be

released on January 3, 2025.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted total non-farm employment for November 2024 is 1,989,100, an

increase of 10,000 jobs from the revised October 2024 estimate of 1,979,100 jobs. Compared to

November 2023, not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased by 21,800 jobs. This

shows over-the-year employment gains in 43 of the last 44 months.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted total private employment for November 2024 is 1,660,100, an

increase of 8,000 jobs from the revised October 2024 estimate of 1,652,100 jobs. Compared to

November 2023, not seasonally adjusted total private sector employment increased by 14,800 jobs. This

shows over-the-year employment gains in 42 of the last 44 months.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2024 is 4.3 percent. This shows a

decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised October 2024 rate of 4.5 percent, but an increase of

0.6 percentage points from the November 2023 figure of 3.7 percent.

Since October 2024, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals has increased by 3,790

to 1,972,090 in November 2024. Compared to November 2023, the number of not seasonally adjusted

employed individuals decreased by 35,667.

Since October 2024, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals has decreased by

5,213 to 88,483 in November 2024. Compared to November 2023, the number of unemployed individuals

has increased by 10,797.

There are two different ways to look at the data – seasonally or non-seasonally adjusted data. Seasonal adjustment measures and removes the influences of predictable seasonal patterns to reveal how employment and unemployment figures change from month to month. Not seasonally adjusted refers to data that have not been adjusted to remove the effects of recurring seasonal influences from economic series such as harvests, major holidays and school schedules.

Seasonally adjusted data is best utilized when comparing several months of employment and job data

and for comparisons among states and the nation. The Louisiana Workforce Commission primarily uses

seasonally adjusted data to provide a more stable picture of Louisiana’s employment situation. Not

seasonally adjusted data is best used to compare over-the-year trends.