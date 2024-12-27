Louisiana Workforce Commission Announces Upcoming 2025 Changes to Unemployment Insurance Benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has issued a statement about important changes to Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits taking effect in 2025. The LWC has stated that these updates are governed by legislative Acts 412 and 553 to ensure a fair and effective system while addressing the state’s workforce and economic needs.

Key changes include a shorter wait time to receive benefits, with effect from January 1, 2025, for new claims filed on or after January 5, 2025.

Also starting January 1, 2025, new unemployment claims will have benefits lasting

between 12 to 20 weeks instead of 26 weeks. The length of benefits will depend

on Louisiana’s unemployment rate when a claimant files. Once set, it will stay the

same for one year.

If a claimant is in an approved training program, they can get up to eight extra

weeks of benefits. To qualify, the claimant must start the training before their

regular benefits run out.

There will also be stronger penalties for fraud effective December 31, 2024. Claimants who knowingly commit fraud to collect benefits will be disqualified from receiving future benefits until they repay everything they owe, including penalties. Fraud cases with over $1,000 in overpayments will be sent to prosecutors for legal action.

“These changes to Louisiana’s unemployment insurance laws are critical to ensuring a

sustainable system that meets the needs of job seekers and employers,” said Susana Schowen, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “We are fostering a fairer, more efficient system by aligning benefit durations with economic conditions and enforcing stricter anti-fraud measures. We encourage claimants to stay informed and fully utilize available resources.”

In addition, individuals receiving unemployment benefits may be selected to join the Re-employment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) program. This program helps job seekers get back to work faster by offering one-on-one meetings (in-person or virtual) with job experts, help creating a job plan and finding work, training and skill-building opportunities, and support for veterans transitioning to civilian jobs. The goal is to help individuals find jobs quicker and reduce how long they need unemployment benefits.