Louisiana Vintage Festival Debuts at House of Blues

NEW ORLEANS – Over 1500 people are expected to attend the first Louisiana Vintage Festival on Aug. 23 at the House of Blues in the French Quarter. The event will feature over 40 vintage clothing vendors, popular New Orleans based musical acts, interactive features and more.

Created by Chris & Megan Olsen, owners of French Quarter-based vintage stores Vice & Graft and partners in Swamp Rags, the Louisiana Vintage Festival seeks to bring together the best vintage clothing in Louisiana under one dynamic roof.

“New Orleans is an incredible, internationally recognized city,” said Megan Olsen. “But due to its size, New Orleans often gets passed over for the large touring vintage festivals.”

The festival will help provide a boost for vintage sellers as well as the French Quarter in general during a usually quiet time of year.

“Additionally, August is a slow time of year for local small businesses – so we decided to create the Louisiana Vintage Festival to showcase the best in vintage and bring locals & visitors alike to the French Quarter,” said Chris Olsen.

Louisiana Vintage Festival Details

The festival will take place throughout the entire footprint of the House of Blues on August 23.

General Admission is from noon – 6:00 p.m. and there is an early bird option for serious collectors from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for the Early Bird option. Tickets can be found on sale at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B0062D5BF503E69

A full list of vendors can be found at https://www.louisianavintagefestival.com/.

Music and Activities

Local Preservation Hall affiliated musician Joshua Starkman will perform with special musical guests.

Additionally, the event will feature:

a collaborative clothing line with DNO (Defend New Orleans);

a Storyville Speakeasy;

Polaroid photography & portrait sessions;

live drawings from a Jackson Square artist;

a glitter bar; and

special performance from Burlesque dancer Bella Blue.

About Vice & Graft

Chris Olsen, co-owner of Vice & Graft.

Located at 927 Royal St. in the French Quarter, Vice & Graft is a uniquely curated vintage boutique celebrating New Orleans’ rich history and culture. The store offers a mix of vintage, heritage, and handmade items—from t‑shirts, lingerie, jackets, and sweatshirts to militaria, advertising memorabilia, books, ephemera, art, signs, and pieces of Americana.

Founded by Chris and Megan Olsen, Vice & Graft draws inspiration from era-specific New Orleans—from flapper fashion and Prohibition-era styles to pieces evocative of the city’s merchants, soldiers, and historical neighborhoods like Storyville.