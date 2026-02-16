Louisiana VC Market Limited Beyond Seed Stage

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – A report by Ellty, “Active Louisianan VCs Investing in New Orleans and Baton Rouge Companies in 2026,” indicates Louisiana’s venture capital (VC) investment scene remains significantly smaller than neighboring Texas markets despite closing 95 VC deals in 2025. Average seed rounds were approximately $900,000, with Series A rounds averaging $6 million.

“New Orleans and Baton Rouge drive most deal flow. New Orleans has entrepreneurial energy but limited capital. Baton Rouge offers industry connections and LSU talent but fewer active funds. Most successful Louisiana companies raise seed locally then move to Houston or Atlanta for growth rounds,” the Ellty report found.

According to the report, Louisiana investors favor companies with existing revenue and conservative growth plans.

Ellty describes the investment landscape as relationship-driven and relatively concentrated, with fewer than 10 larger, active institutional venture capital firms statewide. “Most ‘investors’ are wealthy individuals or family offices. Expect them to want face-to-face meetings in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. Remote companies rarely get funded unless the founder has deep Louisiana roots,” the report states.

However, the Ellty report does not appear to represent a comprehensive inventory of every active Louisiana-based investor. Several additional seed and early-stage funds, including newer vehicles and SSBCI-supported managers, have also been deploying capital in the state.

For example, Boot64 Ventures, a Metairie-based early-stage fund participating in Louisiana’s SSBCI Seed Capital Program, has been active in pre-seed and seed investments since 2023. Another example is Callais Capital Management, an early-stage institutional VC investing in startups across seed and Series A stages and is rooted in the Gulf Coast/Mississippi River Delta region.

VC Investment Sizes and Capital Availability

According to Ellty’s analysis, Louisiana investment sizes remain modest compared with peer Southern markets such as Atlanta. Seed rounds typically range from $300,000 to $1.2 million. Series A rounds generally fall between $4 million and $8 million. Series B financing is described as “almost impossible to raise locally.” The report further noted that the state has “virtually no growth capital above $15M rounds.”

The report estimates that only about two Louisiana-based funds are capable of writing checks exceeding $5 million, and that most individual investments are under $2 million.

Follow-on capacity is also limited. Ellty estimates that out-of-state funds lead more than 70% of Louisiana Series A rounds, with local investors often participating at the $500,000 to $1 million level.

The Louisiana Investment Dynamics

Beyond capital constraints, Ellty describes Louisiana’s venture ecosystem as relationship-driven and industry-specific. Investors are deeply networked within core sectors:

energy tech tied to oil and gas operators

New Orleans capital closely aligned with tourism and hospitality and

Baton Rouge funds connected to LSU research and state government.

The report says investors expect financial models that show break-even within 18 to 24 months. Companies with higher monthly burn rates face added scrutiny.

Fundraising timelines are also longer than in larger startup markets. Seed rounds typically take four to six months to close, while Series A processes can stretch six to nine months. Relationship-building, especially in-person, remains central to deal-making.

Sector Preferences and Market Realities

Ellty identifies energy technology, oil and gas software, healthcare IT and logistics tools as the sectors that attract the most consistent local investment. Food and beverage ventures receive attention in New Orleans due to tourism connections, while fintech companies gain traction when addressing regional banking needs.

Competition for capital is described as relatively limited in volume — roughly 20 to 30 companies compete for significant investor attention annually — but overall capital availability remains constrained. As a result, many Louisiana companies ultimately secure early funding locally before turning to Houston, Dallas or Atlanta for larger growth rounds.

Louisiana VC Investors

Active Louisiana-based investors include the following firms currently deploying capital in the state.

Investor Headquarters Sector Focus Stage Focus Recent Activity (2024–2025)

Advantage Capital New Orleans (CBD) Software, Healthcare, Energy, Construction Tech Series A, Series B, Growth Levelset $30M Series B (pre-Procore acquisition); Lucid $65M growth round; Waitr early rounds

Excell Partners Baton Rouge (Downtown) Software, Business Services, Healthcare, Consumer Series A, Series B, Growth, Buyout Waitr pre-IPO rounds; multiple Louisiana software investments

Idea Village New Orleans (CBD) Software, Food & Beverage, Tourism, Healthcare Pre-seed, Seed 40+ New Orleans startups annually with $25K–$100K investments

The Idea Fund New Orleans (Uptown) Insurtech, Software, Healthcare, Logistics Seed, Series A Lula Insurance $18M Series A co-investment; multiple New Orleans seed rounds

Bonaventure Equity Shreveport (Downtown) Healthcare Services, Energy Services, Business Services Series A, Growth, Buyout Multiple Louisiana healthcare acquisitions; energy tech investments

New Orleans Startup Fund New Orleans (French Quarter area) Software, Hospitality Tech, Food & Beverage, Tourism Pre-seed, Seed Multiple New Orleans seed rounds ($100K–$500K); hospitality tech and software

Investar Bank Ventures Baton Rouge (Main office) Fintech, Banking Software, RegTech, Payments Seed, Series A, Strategic Multiple Louisiana fintech investments; banking software partnerships

Venture Catalyst Fund Baton Rouge (LSU Innovation Park) Energy Tech, Software, Life Sciences, Advanced Materials Pre-seed, Seed, Series A Multiple LSU spinouts; Baton Rouge software and energy tech seed rounds

Hibernia Capital Partners New Orleans (Uptown) Business Services, Software, Healthcare, Energy Services Series B, Growth, Buyout Louisiana business services investments; software growth rounds

Emerge Memphis Memphis (Louisiana portfolio presence) Healthcare, Logistics, Supply Chain, Software Seed, Series A Louisiana healthcare and logistics investments; Gulf Coast startups

Pontchartrain Ventures New Orleans (Lakeview) Software, Energy Tech, Maritime, Logistics Seed, Series A Louisiana and Gulf Coast seed rounds; energy and software investments

Louisiana Ventures Baton Rouge (State office) Software, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy Series A, Series B, Growth Louisiana growth investments; co-investments with out-of-state leads

Launchpad New Orleans New Orleans (Warehouse District) Software, Food & Beverage, Tourism, Healthcare Pre-seed, Seed Accelerator graduate investments ($50K–$250K); multiple New Orleans seed rounds

Red Stick Ventures Baton Rouge (Mid-City) Software, Energy Tech, Healthcare, Manufacturing Pre-seed, Seed Baton Rouge seed rounds; LSU-connected founders

Boot64 Ventures Metairie Sector-agnostic; Louisiana economic impact focus Pre-seed, Seed SSBCI-backed early-stage investments across Louisiana since 2023