Banking

Louisiana Treasurer Opposes Bank of America as Authorized Fiscal Agent Over Alleged Discriminatory Practices, Bank Disagrees

August 19, 2024   |By
Photo via Facebook

BATON ROUGE — In a move reflecting growing concerns about financial institutions’ practices, Dr. John C. Fleming, Louisiana’s Treasurer, has announced his recommendation against approving Bank of America as an authorized fiscal agent for the state. This decision, rooted in Louisiana Revised Statutes (LRS) 49:317 and 320, comes amid allegations that the bank has been engaging in discriminatory practices.

“As Treasurer, I have recommended that Bank of America not be approved as an authorized fiscal agent in the State of Louisiana per LRS 49:317 and 320. This decision was not entered into lightly but was made because there is evidence that Bank of America is deliberately denying banking services to customers and potential customers (de-banking) of religious organizations, gun manufacturers, fossil fuel producers and othersbased simply on their political perspectives and activities, not because of any bank policy or law violations, ” he said via an emailed statement.

Dr. Fleming’s sentiment highlights that Bank of America has been accused of selectively denying banking services to customers and potential clients based on their affiliations with religious organizations, gun manufacturers, fossil fuel producers and other entities deemed controversial due to their political or social stances. These actions, according to Fleming, are not justified by any specific bank policies or legal violations but are instead driven by ideological biases.

“Since the 1960s, the people of the United States have made it clear that discrimination against fellow Americans is unacceptable,” Dr. Fleming stated. “It appears that Bank of America, among other financial institutions, has revived this disgraceful practice.”

Representatives from Bank of America disagree with Fleming’s assessment of their lending practices. “The representations about us are factually incorrect,” Bank of America spokesman, Bill Halldin told Biz New Orleans. “Religious views are not a factor in any account closing decision. In fact, Bank of America provides services to about 120,000 non-profits associated with religious organizations around the country. These incorrect allegations were raised to us by a number of state officials earlier this year and we provided a detailed response on May 15 to those officials, including Treasurer Fleming,” he said.

Halldin clarified that the bank has banking and investing relationships with approximately 120,000 faith-based clients in the U.S. The bank also supports these institutions through employee efforts, including nearly 250,000 volunteer hours and $6 million in matching grants from the Bank of America Foundation in 2023. Halldin emphasized that religious views do not influence account decisions. Recent allegations to the contrary, raised by state officials earlier this year, have been addressed in a detailed response provided to the Treasury office on May 15.

The Treasurer’s recommendation signals a significant stance against what he describes as discriminatory financial practices and sets a precedent for how the state of Louisiana approaches the selection of authorized fiscal agents. The decision could potentially impact the bank’s involvement in state financial matters if it is upheld by relevant state authorities.

John Fleming, MD (R) was elected Louisiana State Treasurer on Nov. 18, 2023, and sworn in on Jan. 8, 2024. A physician, entrepreneur businessman and military veteran, he is also a former Congressman from the fourth district of Louisiana. He served four terms in Congress from 2009-2017. While in Congress, he was one of the founders of the House Freedom Caucus.After leaving Congress, he was appointed to three different positions in the Trump administration. First, he served from 2017-2019 as Deputy Assistant Secretary at Health and Human Services, then he was appointed and Senate-confirmed in 2019 as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. In 2020, he was detailed to the West Wing of the White House and served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to President Trump.
According to his biography on the state’s treasury website, Fleming grew up in a working-class home. His father died while he was still in high school, leaving him with no breadwinner in the home, two younger siblings, and a disabled mother. The bio states that despite such hardships, John worked his way through college and was accepted into medical school.
After his residency in family medicine, Dr. Fleming served as a Naval medical officer. After leaving the military, he set up a medical practice in Minden where he lives today. In addition, he started several companies, managing commercial real estate, as well as multi-unit franchises. When elected, Fleming promised to administer investment funds of $16 billion in the Louisiana Treasury.

