Louisiana Travel Association Honors Tourism Industry with 2025 Louey Awards

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) held its annual meeting in Monroe, Louisiana, where it recognized the winners of the Louey Awards which celebrate individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to Louisiana's tourism industry.

Mark Romig, Senior Advisor at New Orleans & Co., won the Will Mangham Leadership in Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award based on his career of leadership, dedicated service, and an enduring commitment to advancing Louisiana’s tourism industry.

As a native New Orleanian, Romig has held several key positions in the local tourism industry including as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of New Orleans & Company, a role in which he was pivotal in promoting New Orleans as a premier leisure travel destination. Now, as a Senior Advisor, his expertise continues to guide strategic initiatives and mentor emerging talent in the industry.

The Will Mangham Leadership in Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the prestigious Louey Awards presented by the Louisiana Travel Association. It honors an individual who embodies the legacy of Will Mangham, a tourism pioneer whose dedication helped shape Louisiana’s tourism industry from the early 1960s until his passing in 2016.

Mangham’s influence can be seen in the numerous industry accomplishments including the impact made on tourism professionals that he inspired. Recipients of the award are recognized for their exceptional leadership, innovation, and long-term contributions to enhancing Louisiana’s tourism landscape.

Romig’s career spans more than four decades and is marked by a diverse range of accomplishments in public relations, marketing, and tourism.

Romig's early roles include teaching college-level public relations, working at the 1984 Louisiana World’s Fair as Director of Protocol and Guest Relations, and serving as a staff assistant in Washington, D.C. during U.S. presidential campaigns.

Beyond his corporate roles, Romig is deeply involved in community service. His board memberships include organizations such as the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, WYES-TV (where he serves as Chair), Fore!Kids Foundation, and the Methodist Health System Foundation. Additionally, he serves on advisory councils and boards that support tourism, financial services, and public relations, reinforcing his broad influence across multiple sectors.

Romig's work has garnered numerous accolades over the years with awards like the Silver Medal from the New Orleans Advertising Club, the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award, and international recognitions such as the French Ordre national du Mérite and Spain’s Order of Civil Merit.

Continuing a family tradition, Romig succeeded his father as the stadium announcer for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, a role that has become an iconic part of the local sports culture.

In introducing the awards ceremony, Chris Landry, LTA president and CEO, said, "We are excited to showcase the incredible efforts of the 2025 Louey Award winners. Their initiatives ensure that visitors don’t just experience Louisiana—they leave as passionate advocates for our state.”

Others recognized at the LTA event included:

• Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget up to $499,999): Avoyelles Commission of Tourism

• Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $500,000 - $999,999): Sabine Parish Tourist & Recreation Commission

• Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $1 million and above): Discover Monroe-West Monroe

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999) Platinum: Cajun Coast Tourism - Shrimply Delicious Food Trail

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999) Gold: Visit the Northshore - All the Waves Podcast

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30k and above) Platinum: Visit Baton Rouge - With a Capital

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30k and above) Gold: Ascension Parish Tourism Commission - Louisiana’s Sweet Spot

• Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30k and above) Silver: Visit Lake Charles - As Much Joy as You Can Pack In

• Attraction of the Year: Shreveport Aquarium

• Accommodation of the Year: Golden Nugget Lake Charles

• Festival of the Year: 74th Annual Louisiana Peach Festival

• Event of the Year: The Maw Maw Walker

• Restaurateur of the Year: Tracy Carter

• Restaurateur of the Year: Horst Pfeifer

• Major Event of the Year: Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission - 2024 USA National Karate Championship & US Jr. Team Trials

• Rising Star of the Year: Devan Corbello

• Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement: Mark Romig

• Victor Profis Travel Media: Vito Zuppardo, Miles Partnership

• Marion “Butch” Fox Advocacy Award: Vimal “Ricky” Patel

• Louisiana Spirit Award: Tico Soto

About the Louisiana Travel Association

LTA is a trade association leading and strengthening Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry through advocacy, education, and promotion on behalf of our members. Tourism generated $1.9 billion for Louisiana in 2023 and is the 4th highest employer in the state.