Louisiana Surpasses 2 Million Jobs Mark

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s economy showed solid momentum in the second quarter of 2025, surpassing two million non-farm jobs for only the second time in state history, according to the latest Quarter 2 Economic Data Report released by Leaders for a Better Louisiana (Better Louisiana). Every major metro region in the state posted job growth, with Slidell and Hammond leading the way.

Healthcare and manufacturing emerged as the top-performing sectors, both experiencing significant job gains. Healthcare alone added nearly 6,000 jobs over the past year, while manufacturing in the state now ranks in the top 20 nationally for growth.

“Crossing the 2 million jobs threshold isn’t just symbolic—it’s a signal that our statewide efforts to grow diverse, resilient industries are gaining real traction,” said Better Louisiana CEO Adam Knapp. “We’re particularly encouraged to see growth, and in sectors like healthcare and manufacturing, which create lasting, high-quality jobs.”

Retail sales also rose by 2% year-over-year, even with 0.55% increase in the state sales tax that took effect in January after the November Tax Reform Special Session. Additionally, public higher education enrollment grew 3.5%, with some institutions such as LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport seeing double-digit gains, largely driven by the expansion of online programs.

While Louisiana still trails many Southern states in overall job growth since 2019, the state has posted 51 consecutive months of over-the-year job gains, signaling consistent resilience during global trade/ tariff changes.

“From Lake Charles to Monroe, our communities are rebounding and adapting in exciting ways,” said Better Louisiana Director of Policy Barry Erwin. “This data helps tell a broader story of long-term opportunity for Louisianans across the map.”

The report also highlights population growth in key areas along the I-10 corridor, while also reporting on changes in the workforce, with and consistent demand in fields such as nursing, retail management, and logistics. Initial unemployment claims declined 5% year-over-year, reflecting continued labor market tightening.

LED High Impact Jobs Program

One of the signature initiatives in Louisiana Economic Development’s (LED) new strategic plan that is helping the state’s economic development and growth is the High Impact Jobs Program (HIP), representing a significant overhaul in how the state incentivizes economic growth.

Introduced as part of the Louisiana Wins Business Incentive Guide unveiled earlier this year, HIP is among several programs designed to attract new investment, support business expansion, and create high-quality jobs across diverse industries statewide.

“At the end of the day, if wages aren’t growing, we’re failing,” said Susan Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development (LED). “We have multiple priorities, but wage growth is the most important one. HIP incentivizes higher wages across the state and ensures all parishes are on an even playing field.”

A crucial feature of HIP is that wage calculations are tailored to local economies.

“The average wage is calculated for each parish, so smaller communities aren’t left out,” Bourgeois explained. “This way, all parishes have an even playing field, rather than being judged against a statewide or regional average.”

The High Impact Jobs Program also breaks significantly from previous programs by eliminating minimum job requirements.

“There used to be a minimum number of jobs required to qualify for incentives,” Bourgeois said. “Now, it’s fundamentally different. There’s no minimum job count. If you’re in a place like Bunkie and you have 12 employees, and you add one more job at a higher wage, you can still qualify for incentives. For the first time, small businesses have the same opportunity as large companies.”

Jobs in New Orleans

Incentive programs, investment and diversification are driving job growth and retention in the greater New Orleans region according to Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and Bank of America which released the 2024 Greater New Orleans Jobs Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the region’s workforce landscape.

“The 2024 Jobs Report affirms that Greater New Orleans has substantial job growth potential. Moreover, the new digital format of the report will make it much easier for residents to participate in that growth,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. “From digital media to healthcare, the region is seeing strong demand across sectors that offer high wages and long-term opportunity. The report – and the interactive dashboard – ensures that local partners have the tools to build a workforce to match the economic moment.”

According to the report, the greater New Orleans region’s economy is becoming more diverse with legacy and emerging industry sectors undergoing transformations which leads to novel career opportunities. Within this diversity, five core industry clusters have emerged: advanced manufacturing, digital media, energy, healthcare, and trade & logistics. While legacy sectors like energy and tourism remain influential, other industries—especially healthcare and digital media—have become powerful growth engines.

Healthcare has become one of the region’s fastest-growing sectors, with employment increasing by 16.2% between 2014 and 2024. The sector now supports more than 84,000 jobs and contributes $9 billion to the regional economy. Major employers include Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, University Medical Center, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Digital media has surged ahead, showing a 51.8% employment increase from 2014 to 2024, far outpacing the national rate. This growth stems from a blend of startups, gaming studios, software firms, and digital content creators. While wages in this sector are 64% below the national average, the greater New Orleans region remains attractive due to its low cost of living and creative environment. Key employers include Cint, Procore, Barrister Global Services, and Ardent Services. The sector benefits from tech incentives, a growing talent pool, and a strong innovation culture.

The energy sector, though historically dominant, is undergoing a significant shift. Employment has dropped by 29.8% over the past decade, reflecting global transitions in energy consumption. However, it still produces $18.1 billion in Gross Regional Product (GRP). Major players like Entergy, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Wartsila North America, and CenTrio Energy are now steering toward more sustainable energy sources.

Advanced manufacturing experienced a 5.2% employment decline from 2014 to 2024, yet it remains vital, contributing $2.1 billion to GRP. The sector’s high average earnings of $105,875 and connections to aerospace and defense support its resilience. Major employers include Lockheed Martin, Intralox, Pellerin Milnor Corporation, and Kongsberg Maritime.

Trade and logistics continue to play a crucial role, with the region leveraging port infrastructure, intermodal transport, and expanding air cargo operations. Despite a slight employment dip of 1.7% over the past decade, the sector maintains a $708.9 million footprint. Anchors include the Port of New Orleans, Louis Armstrong International Airport, and regional rail networks.

Labor force participation in the greater New Orleans region stands at 61.0%, above the state average but below national levels. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in 2024, up from 3.6% in 2023. The region also sees a higher education degree attainment rate of 39.5% for bachelor’s degrees or higher which is leading the state but still trailing national benchmarks.

About Leaders for a Better Louisiana

