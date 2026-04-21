Louisiana Supreme Court Appoints New Judicial Administrator

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Supreme Court announced the appointment of Brian Wiggins, MPA, JD, as its new Judicial Administrator. Wiggins succeeds Sandra A. Vujnovich, who served as the Supreme Court’s Judicial Administrator since 2014 and will continue to work in an advisory capacity until her effective retirement date on July 1.

A 17-year veteran of the Supreme Court, Wiggins has previously served as chief deputy judicial administrator; deputy judicial administrator for language access and trial court services; hearing officer counsel for the Judiciary Commission; and as a research attorney. Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Wiggins worked as a staff attorney for the Louisiana House of Representatives and served in Governors Mike Foster and Kathleen Babineaux Blanco’s administrations.

Wiggins, a native of Houma, earned his Bachelor of Arts (1999) and Master of Public Administration (2004) degrees from Louisiana State University. He earned his Juris Doctor in 2005 from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

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“The collective efforts of the JA’s Office have quietly and consistently strengthened the work of our courts beyond the courtroom,” said Wiggins at the Spring Judges Conference. “I am humbly committed to preserving the quality and depth of the Office’s work while thoughtfully building on the strong strategies and foundations already established.”

Upon learning of Judicial Administrator Vujnovich’s retirement, the Court conducted a national search for a well-positioned leader to build on the Court’s substantial progress in expanding access, enhancing transparency, and strengthening public trust in the judiciary.

“The nationwide search and the Court’s selection process ultimately determined that the strongest candidate was a seasoned court professional and proud Louisiana native,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer. “I am confident Brian will carry forward the tradition established by his predecessor of placing public service above all else.”

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The Judicial Administrator manages the JA’s office, which serves as the managerial arm of the Louisiana Supreme Court. It functions as the staffing and fiscal agent for the Judicial Council and numerous court-appointed task forces and committees, as well as several court departments and programs that serve as repositories and custodians of court data and information, and provide court support, access, and outreach for the Louisiana judiciary.