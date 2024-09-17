Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Finance

Louisiana State Government Accepts First Cryptocurrency Payment

September 17, 2024   |By
The Power of Crypto currency and digital wallets. Transforming Industries and Customer Service. A Look into the Future. Yellow Bitcoin icon on smart phone. 3D render

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) — Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, M.D., has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to incorporate cryptocurrency as a valid payment method for state services, marking a significant advancement in Louisiana’s public sector operations.

Residents of Louisiana can now use their secure cryptocurrency wallets to pay for state services. The state will accept popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Lightning, and USD Coin. Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received the first cryptocurrency payment.

This innovative service converts cryptocurrency payments into U.S. dollars before depositing them into state accounts, similar to credit or debit card transactions. This approach mitigates concerns about cryptocurrency volatility and integrates new technology into the state’s operational framework.

- Sponsors -

“In today’s digital era, it’s crucial for government systems to adapt and leverage new technologies. By accepting cryptocurrency payments, we are not only enhancing innovation but also offering our citizens greater flexibility and choice. This development ensures our state can benefit from the latest advancements while safeguarding against cryptocurrency volatility,” stated Dr. Fleming in a press release.

The integration of cryptocurrency payments is the result of a collaboration between the State of Louisiana, Bead Pay—a cryptocurrency payment specialist—and local integration partners.

State Representative Mark Wright (R-Covington), a long-time advocate for digital asset legislation, remarked, “I’m thrilled to see Louisiana expanding its payment options under Treasurer Fleming’s leadership. Having authored several bills on digital assets and chaired the State Treasurer’s task force in 2022, I’m excited for Louisiana to continue leading in digital payment adoption.”

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

With Bead Pay’s advanced cryptocurrency conversion technology, both residents and state agencies will benefit from:

  • Reduced risk of fraudulent transactions
  • No direct handling of cryptocurrency by the state
  • Protection from cryptocurrency price volatility
  • Acceptance of any digital wallet with cryptocurrencies
  • Payments processed in U.S. Dollars

Jay Sykes, CEO of Bead Pay, emphasized, “As pioneers in cryptocurrency transactions, our mission is to make these payments both efficient and secure. We’re dedicated to overcoming traditional barriers like volatility and fraud, ensuring reliable government transactions.”

Madison Sheahan, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, added, “Expanding payment methods for our sportsmen enhances our customer service. This initiative is a step toward modernizing and professionalizing our department to better serve the state’s sportsmen.”

- Sponsors -

Bead Pay simplifies cryptocurrency acceptance for governments and businesses by handling the complexities of crypto transactions. At the point of purchase, cryptocurrency is converted into local currency, ensuring a stable and reliable payment process. Bead Pay enables seamless integration of crypto payments into e-commerce and point-of-sale systems. For more information, visit https://beadpay.io.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter