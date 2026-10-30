Louisiana Startup Report Shows Growth Optimism

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the first statewide Louisiana Startup Report released by Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) and Tulane University’s Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, more than 90% of Louisiana entrepreneurs surveyed plan to remain in the state, while approximately two-thirds expect to expand their workforce over the next year.

The 2026 Louisiana Startup Report examines startup activity, access to capital, employment trends and technology adoption among early-stage businesses across Louisiana. It builds on seven years of research conducted by the Lepage Center at Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business. Originally launched in 2019 to measure early-stage business activity in Greater New Orleans, the study has expanded statewide through a collaboration with LA.IO, a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

“Louisiana’s entrepreneurs and innovators are creating jobs, bringing new ideas to market and strengthening communities across our state,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED secretary. “To support their success, we need a clear understanding of where our startup ecosystem stands today and where greater opportunity remains. This first statewide Louisiana Startup Report gives us that foundation and a consistent baseline to measure our progress and focus resources where they can make the greatest difference.”

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Louisiana Startup Report Finds Entrepreneurs Expect Growth Despite Challenges

The survey received 161 responses, including 143 validated responses representing businesses in 27 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. LA.IO and the Lepage Center worked with 60 community partners to expand participation across the state.

Among respondents, 92% said they would probably or definitely remain in Louisiana, while 66.4% expected to increase their workforce over the next 12 months.

Despite those positive expectations, access to capital was the most frequently cited barrier to business growth. Respondents also identified workforce challenges, the need for stronger ecosystem support and opportunities for strategic partnerships.

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“For years, Louisiana has had strong startup communities doing important work in different parts of the state, but we haven’t had a single source of data that allows us to see the full picture,” said Josh Fleig, LED chief innovation officer. “Taking this report statewide gives us a common baseline to understand what’s working, where the gaps are and how we can make smarter decisions about where to invest.”

Artificial Intelligence and Statewide Data

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption emerged as another significant finding of the Louisiana Startup Report. Nearly two-thirds of respondents identified AI and machine-learning technologies as those likely to have the greatest long-term impact on their industries, while 75.9% reported that AI was already having a favorable impact on productivity.

The report establishes what its authors call a “Year Zero” baseline for tracking changes in startup growth, capital access, employment and technology adoption in future years.

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Rob Lalka, executive director of the Albert Lepage Center, said the expansion builds on lessons learned from tracking Greater New Orleans businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida and technological changes.

“The Lepage Center and our regional partners have measured early-stage business activity in Greater New Orleans every year since 2019. We have learned so much, especially from the impacts of COVID, Hurricane Ida, and increasingly powerful technologies. But one of the most important lessons is actually very simple: you can’t improve what you didn’t count,” said Lalka. “I am grateful for our new partners at LA.IO who share the vision of a better future, where every Louisiana entrepreneur gets counted, and then every Louisiana entrepreneur gets the support they need.”

The Louisiana Startup Report also introduces an interactive digital platform that allows users to explore survey findings by region or industry, generate downloadable charts, access anonymized underlying data and query information using AI.

LA.IO and the Lepage Center plan to expand participation in future editions to improve the report’s geographic coverage and establish a more comprehensive picture of Louisiana’s startup economy.

The 2026 Louisiana Startup Report and interactive platform are available at louisianastartup.report.

About the Albert Lepage Center

The Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business supports entrepreneurship through education, research and community engagement. Its Startup Report research began in Greater New Orleans in 2019 and expanded statewide in 2026.