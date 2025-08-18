La. Stakes Claim in Global AI Gold Rush

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) is minting billion-dollar companies at a historic pace, transforming global tech hubs and beginning to ripple into places like Louisiana. The global AI gold rush is rewriting the rules of wealth creation—producing “unicorns,” privately held startups valued at $1 billion or more, almost overnight and sparking new ventures from Silicon Valley to southeast Louisiana.

Fortune’s Jessica Coacci reports that “AI is creating billionaires at a record pace: There are already 498 AI unicorns—and they’re worth $2.7 trillion.” According to CB Insights, 100 of those unicorns have been founded since 2023, with more than 1,300 others now valued at over $100 million. Bloomberg has noted that just four firms—OpenAI, Anthropic, Safe Superintelligence, and Anysphere—have already produced at least 15 billionaires with a combined net worth of $38 billion.

While Louisiana has not yet produced a unicorn of its own, the state is laying the groundwork to participate in this wave of innovation and the Greater New Orleans region is emerging as a focal point for startups and global investment.

Louisiana’s Early Stake in Global AI

“Louisiana is rapidly emerging as a national hub for growth and innovation in the tech sector, especially in the evolving AI space,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary, Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

Cantaloupe AI

One local example is Cantaloupe AI, which is bringing artificial intelligence into the city’s tourism and hospitality sector. Its conversational AI platform, Clio, conducts voice-based interviews for hotels and restaurants, assessing candidate compatibility and predicting turnover. In a region where hospitality is a core economic driver, the company highlights how AI can be tailored to meet local needs.

“AI tools are being innovated in nearly every space, but much of the Silicon Valley hype overlooks everyday workers and blue-collar America—especially hospitality,” said Rich Simmerman, cofounder of Cantaloupe AI. “As a New Orleans-founded company, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this space, showing how AI can make a real impact by helping businesses find and keep the right people in the right jobs.”

Copado

International tech firms are moving in as well. Copado, a global AI-driven DevOps firm, announced in Dec. 2024 that it would open an innovation office in downtown New Orleans at The Shop, a coworking space inside the Contemporary Arts Center. Copado began setting up operations and is in the process of hiring for 20 direct positions—11 have already been filled—at an average salary of about $80,000. When factoring in 23 anticipated indirect roles, the total jobs impact could reach 43 in the Southeast region.

Meta

On a larger scale, Meta is building one of the world’s most ambitious global AI infrastructure projects in Richland Parish. Announced in December 2024, the $10 billion facility will span four million square feet and is set to be Meta’s largest data center globally, designed specifically for AI workloads. Construction began with site work in late 2024 and is expected to continue through 2030, employing thousands during peak construction and creating more than 500 permanent jobs, along with significant infrastructure improvements.

“Richland Parish in Louisiana is an outstanding location for Meta to call home… [It] provides great access to infrastructure, a reliable grid, a business-friendly climate, and wonderful community partners,” said Kevin Janda, Director of Data Center Strategy, Meta.

To meet the site’s massive energy demands, Entergy has proposed three new gas-fired turbines costing about $5 billion. The Louisiana Public Service Commission is scheduled to vote on the plan in the week of August 20. Groups such as the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Union of Concerned Scientists argue the turbines could shift high costs onto ratepayers. Even so, Meta’s mega-campus is forging ahead, a vivid reminder that the race to build AI infrastructure parallels the broader rush to mint billion-dollar companies almost overnight.

LA.IO

At the state level, the Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) initiative is spearheading efforts to accelerate AI adoption. One of its centerpiece projects is the Louisiana Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a newly formed nonprofit that serves as the hub for research, workforce training, and commercialization. Backed by $100 million in combined federal and private funding through LA.IO, the Institute’s first major goal is to help 5,000 small businesses across the state integrate AI into their operations.

“We are redefining the Louisiana opportunity by investing in the next industrial revolution,” said Bourgeois.

Adoption Across Industries

Beyond startups and large-scale infrastructure, AI is filtering into nearly every major sector of Louisiana’s economy. Healthcare providers are adopting AI-powered diagnostic and surgical tools. The tourism industry is incorporating AI to improve customer service and streamline travel.

Industrial firms are turning to AI to enhance safety and efficiency, while universities and research centers are embedding it in R&D initiatives. These advances are not confined to one niche but spread across industries, positioning Louisiana to benefit broadly as AI adoption accelerates.

Part of a Global Boom

Former OpenAI executive Mira Murati recently launched Thinking Machines Lab, which closed a $2 billion seed round at a $12 billion valuation. Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, is in talks to raise $5 billion at a $170 billion valuation. In China, DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has also entered the billionaire ranks based on his company’s value.

Public markets are amplifying the trend. Nvidia’s market cap passed $4 trillion this year, propelling CEO Jensen Huang and executives Colette Kress and Jay Puri into billionaire status. At Palantir, the company’s first billion-dollar quarter boosted the fortunes of Peter Thiel and Alex Karp by $17 billion combined.

Positioning for the Future

For Louisiana, the story is less about overnight unicorns than about building the foundation of an ecosystem that can participate in the next great wave of technology. From startups like Cantaloupe AI to state-backed programs like LA.IO to Meta’s megaproject in northeast Louisiana, the groundwork is being laid.