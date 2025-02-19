Louisiana Stakeholders Rejoice Over Federal Decision on Historic Landmark District Designation

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

RESERVE, La. – The U.S. Department of Interior announced it will not proceed with designating an approximately 11‐mile stretch of the River Road along the west bank of the Mississippi River as the “Great River Road Historic Landmark District.”

The designation would have recognized and formally marked the commercially critical corridor as nationally significant for its historical, cultural, and agricultural legacy thereby adding an extra layer of regulatory oversight.

On Feb. 18, Governor Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Secretary Aurelia S. Giacometto, and Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) officials jointly rejoiced at the decision not to proceed with the designation.

“If you really want to lift people out of poverty, you get them work and increase job opportunity,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “I appreciate DEQ’s work to protect Louisiana’s environment while considering new projects, including the Greenfield Grain Elevator, that bring jobs to Louisiana.”

While the determination was made on technical grounds after a study found that the area is undoubtedly rich in regional history and cultural significance but that it does not meet the high national significance threshold required for a National Historic Landmark designation, Louisiana stakeholders have said the decision was political.

“I’m grateful that the Trump Administration understands that states and localities are better at determining their interests relating to clean air, water and developing industry than leaving crucial decisions like those to Washington,” stated LDEQ Secretary Aurelia S. Giacometto.

According to LDEQ and Port SL, the decision was made following extensive consultation with local communities, industries, environmental experts, and preservationists, and prioritizes the broader needs of the region’s development, commerce, and environmental sustainability.

The joint statement said the Historic Landmark District designation would have impacted 22,747 acres requiring onerous reviews and oversight by several federal agencies which would have in effect frozen development and future progress in St. John, St. James, and St. Charles parishes.

In 2020, LDEQ issued a Title V permit to enable Greenfield, LLC to construct a grain elevator facility. This permit was renewed in March 2024 but by Aug. Greenfield suspended its efforts to construct on the site due to the requirement for federal approval. The Department of Interior’s decision not to proceed with the Historic Landmark District designation “rights that injustice and helps to open Louisiana for business,” said Giacometto.

The Port of South Louisiana is situated along 54 miles of the Mississippi River and is a major gateway for U.S. exports and imports moving approximately 248 million short tons of cargo per year. It plays a critical role in the nation’s energy, agricultural, and industrial sectors, handling enormous volumes of crude oil, petroleum products, and over 50% of U.S. grain exports.

“Numerous U.S. and international companies are eager to develop and expand along the Mississippi River,” said PortSL CEO Paul Matthews. “These industries hold immense potential for job creation and revenue generation, ultimately improving the quality of life in our communities and breaking the chains of generational poverty. We envision an environment that attracts new businesses, restaurants, and healthcare centers, creating lasting benefits for local families.”

The Mississippi River serves as a natural transportation artery that fuels commerce throughout South Louisiana’s ports, and Julia Fisher-Cormier, Commissioner of the LA DOTD Office of Multimodal Commerce, is tasked with fostering strategic collaboration among these ports to drive smart growth.

“Louisiana has never been more well positioned for success than now,” Fisher-Cormier said following the Department of Interior’s decision. “This announcement will allow the region to move toward what its full potential could be utilizing the mighty Mississippi River. We’ve got to give people who live here opportunities which include the new technologies and safeguards that have been developed. Big things are ahead, and Louisiana’s time is right now.”