Louisiana SPCA Names Chief Financial Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Following a comprehensive search, the Louisiana SPCA has named Kevin Gremillion as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than two decades of financial leadership experience across corporate finance, strategy growth, accounting operations, and business transformation to the organization.

This leadership appointment reflects the Louisiana SPCA’s continued investment in long-term financial sustainability, operational excellence, and strategic growth as the organization continues advancing its mission to protect vulnerable animals and the people who care for them.

Gremillion will oversee the Louisiana SPCA’s financial strategy and operations, including budgeting, forecasting, accounting, compliance, financial reporting, and long-term fiscal planning to support the organization’s programs, services, and future growth.

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“Kevin brings an exceptional depth of financial and operational expertise, along with a proven ability to guide organizations through periods of growth and transformation,” said Ana Zorrilla, Chief Executive Officer of the Louisiana SPCA. “His strategic mindset, collaborative leadership style, and experience scaling complex organizations will be instrumental as we continue strengthening the Louisiana SPCA’s impact and long-term sustainability.”

Gremillion joins the Louisiana SPCA with extensive experience leading financial operations across a variety of industries, including nonprofit, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and real estate. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for HOTWORX, where he helped scale the company from 18 locations to more than 700 locations nationwide while overseeing major financial initiatives, including private equity due diligence, ERP implementation, audit transitions, and preparations for a potential IPO. He also is the founder and managing director of Windward Strategy, a New Orleans-based financial consulting firm that advises growth-oriented businesses on financial operations and strategic planning.

Gremillion holds both a Master of Accounting and Master of Business Administration from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business. He has also served as an adjunct accounting instructor at the University of Holy Cross and Delgado Community College and is a U.S. Navy veteran.

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A native of New Orleans, Gremillion is deeply rooted in the community he serves and is a husband and proud father to his 8-year-old daughter, and loving cat dad to Puppy.

About the Louisiana SPCA

The Louisiana SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advancing the well-being of Louisiana’s companion animals. As the oldest and most comprehensive animal welfare organization in the state, the Louisiana SPCA impacts more than 73,000 homeless and companion animals annually. For more than 138 years, the Louisiana SPCA has served the needs of people and animals across the region and is recognized as a 4-Star Charity Navigator nonprofit and a Platinum-level GuideStar organization.