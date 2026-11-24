NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA announced that Ana Zorrilla will step down as chief executive officer effective Dec. 31, 2026, after two decades of service to the organization and the Greater New Orleans community.

Throughout her tenure, Zorrilla has helped expand the Louisiana SPCA’s reach, strengthen its programs and build relationships that have benefited animals and the people who care for them. Under her leadership, the organization improved its lifesaving outcomes, expanded veterinary services, strengthened its disaster response capabilities and broadened its role in animal welfare across Louisiana, ultimately reaching more than 73,000 animals annually.

Two Decades of Leadership

Following Hurricane Katrina, Zorrilla helped rebuild and advance animal welfare services in New Orleans. During Hurricane Gustav in 2008, she helped lead the organization’s work with state and city officials to carry out the City Assisted Evacuation Plan, which the Louisiana SPCA describes as the first time an American city evacuated people and their pets together. Zorrilla later led or supported responses to the BP oil spill, Hurricanes Ike, Laura, Ida and Sandy, and the tornado in Joplin, Missouri.

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Over the years, Zorrilla worked with city leaders to help establish Louisiana’s first intact dog permit as an alternative to breed-specific restrictions and to legalize trap-neuter-return for community cats. In 2025, she was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Louisiana Animal Control Association.

“Ana has dedicated an extraordinary chapter of her life to the Louisiana SPCA and to the animals and people of our community,” said Nene Gianfala, president of the Louisiana SPCA Board of Directors. “Her leadership has helped transform this organization, not only through the growth of its programs and services, but through her unwavering belief that animal welfare and the well-being of our community are deeply connected. On behalf of the entire Board, we are profoundly grateful for her service, her dedication, and the lasting impact she has made.”

“What I am proudest of is not any single program, building or number. It is that we continually challenged ourselves to find better solutions for the animals and the people who love them. The Louisiana SPCA is stronger today because of the extraordinary employees, volunteers, donors and community partners who believed in our work and made it possible,” said Zorrilla.

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National Search for Next CEO

The board of directors has launched a national search for the organization’s next CEO and expects to name a new leader in the coming months. Zorrilla will work closely with the board and senior leadership team through the end of the year to support the transition and ensure continuity of operations and services.

“As we look to the future, our commitment to the Louisiana SPCA’s mission, our dedicated employees, and the community we serve remains steadfast,” Gianfala added. “We have an extraordinary team and a strong foundation on which to build. This transition is an opportunity to honor the organization’s remarkable history while preparing for its next chapter of service and impact.”